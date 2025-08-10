Cincinnati Open 2025: Swiatek Advances To Third Round With Comfortable Win Over Potapova

The match lasted just an hour and 13 minutes, though Swiatek was not quite as dominant as in the players' previous meeting at the 2024 French Open, which she won 6-0 6-0

Iga Swiatek seals a comfortable in Cincinnati.
Iga Swiatek opened her Cincinnati Open campaign with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 second-round win over Anastasia Potapova on Saturday.

The match lasted just an hour and 13 minutes, though Swiatek was not quite as dominant as in the players' previous meeting at the 2024 French Open, which she won 6-0 6-0.

Swiatek raced through the first set in just 26 minutes but faced more resistance in the second, with more unforced errors creeping into her game.

Nonetheless, the third seed stayed calm under pressure, saving four out of five break points faced, including three as she served for the match.

Next up for the reigning Wimbledon champion is 25th seed Marta Kostyuk, who dominated Tatjana Maria 6-0 6-1 in just 51 minutes earlier in the day. The Pole has yet to drop a set to Kostyuk in any of their four previous meetings.

Swiatek, a two-time semi-finalist in Cincinnati (2023 and 2024), will be hoping to reach her first final at this WTA 1000 event, with it being one of only two major tournaments she has played but not yet reached the final of, along with the Canadian Open.

Data Debrief: Swiatek opens on fire

Swiatek has equalled Monica Seles’ streak of 29 consecutive opening match wins (Key Biscayne 1990 to Rome 2000) at Tier 1 or WTA 1000 events.

Only Martina Hingis (39 – between Rome 1996 and Montreal 2002) had a longer streak than the duo.

Swiatek (372) is also the player with the fewest matches taken to 300 wins at WTA level (excluding the Billie Jean King Cup) since Serena Williams (360), who reached that figure at the 2006 Cincinnati Open.

She is also the only player to register 20 or more WTA 1000 wins in each of the past four seasons (24 in 2022, 27 in 2023, 30 in 2024 and 20 in 2025).

