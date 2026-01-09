Antoine Semenyo Transfer: Manchester City Sign Winger From Bournemouth - Read Statement

Only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago have scored more goals (Haaland – 20, Thiago – 16) and registered more direct goal contributions (Haaland – 24, Thiago – 17) in Premier League 2025-26 than Antoine Semenyo, who has also taken the sixth-most shots (49)

Antoine Semenyo Transfer: Manchester City Sign Winger From Bournemouth
Antoine Semenyo has joined Manchester City from Bournemouth
  • Antoine Semenyo has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City

  • It's reportedly a 65-million-pound move from Bournemouth

  • Semenyo has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 20 Premier League games this season

Manchester City have announced the signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

The winger has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at the Etihad Stadium following a reported £65m move from the Cherries.

Semenyo has enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign so far, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in 20 Premier League games.

Only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago have scored more goals (Haaland – 20, Thiago – 16) and registered more direct goal contributions (Haaland – 24, Thiago – 17) in the competition than Semenyo, who has also taken the sixth-most shots (49).

The Ghana international, who could make his debut in City’s FA Cup third-round tie against Exeter City on Saturday, believes the best is yet to come in his career.

“I am so proud to have joined Manchester City,” said City’s new number 42.

“I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

“I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here.

“My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. And City are in a great position – still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season. 

“The Etihad is my new home. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans here and I hope to show everyone what I can do.”

Semenyo’s Premier League debut for City could come in the Manchester derby on January 17, while his first Champions League game is likely to be an away trip to Bodo/Glimt.

He is also eligible to feature in City’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle United next week.

Tags

