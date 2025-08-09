Haider Ali Rape Case: Pakistan Cricketer Arrested, Bailed In England Pending Inquiry - Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier suspended the 24-year-old Haider Ali, pending the outcome of the investigation into the alleged rape on July 23 in Manchester

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Haider Ali Rape Case: Pakistan Cricketer Arrested, Bailed In England
Haider Ali has played two ODIs and 35 T20Is for Pakistan. Photo: Instagram/Malik Haider Ali Khan
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Haider Ali was a member of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that toured England

  • Arrested and bailed for rape, which is alleged to have happened in Manchester on July 23

  • Offence carries maximum sentence of life imprisonment in Britain

A day after being placed under criminal investigation, Pakistan batter Haider Ali has reportedly been arrested by the Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and been granted bail pending further inquiry. The 24-year-old cricketer, who was with the Shaheens (Pakistan 'A') squad on a tour of England, remains in the United Kingdom even as several members of the team have flown to Australia to take part in a multi-team T20 series.

"After receiving a report on Monday 4 August 2025 of a rape, we have arrested a 24-year-old man," an ESPNcricinfo report quoted Greater Manchester Police as stating. "It's alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester. The victim is being supported by officers," the police added.

The report mentions that Haider was arrested in Beckenham, where the Pakistan A side were playing the last of their five matches of the tour. Haider played all five games, including the first two on 22 and 25 July, between which the incident of rape he was arrested for is alleged to have happened in Manchester. The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment in Britain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier issued a statement confirming that Haider was under criminal investigation in England and had suspended him pending the results of the probe.

"The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course. Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation," the statement read. The board also stated that it was providing legal assistance to the player, ensuring his rights are protected during the inquiry.

The right-handed middle-order batter has played two ODIs and 35 T20Is for Pakistan.

Published At:
