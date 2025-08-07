'India Use Vaseline': Former Pakistan Pacer Makes Baseless Allegation Of Ball Tampering; Calls For Bizarre Examination

India, inspired by a fiery spell from Mohammed Siraj, bowled England out in a thrilling finish on the final day to clinch a six-run victory—their narrowest ever in Test history—and level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2

Outlook Sports Desk
India vs England 5th Test Akash Deep Mohammed Siraj Prasidh Krishna AP Photo
India vs England 5th Test: India's Akash Deep, left, Mohammed Siraj, center, and Prasidh Krishna during celebrate their win against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Summary
Shabbir Ahmed accused Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh krishna for ball tampering

He posted on X citing, Indian pacers used vaseline

However, nothing conclusive visuals was there to support the statement

India’s thrilling six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval has sparked controversy after former Pakistan pacer Shabbir Ahmed accused the Indian team of ball tampering—without offering any evidence to support his claims.

India, led by a fiery spell from Mohammed Siraj, bowled England out on the final day in dramatic fashion, sealing their narrowest win in Test cricket history and leveling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

Siraj’s nine-wicket haul and Prasidh Krishna’s decisive breakthroughs with an ageing 80-over-old ball were instrumental in India’s fightback. Notably, India opted against taking the second new ball, trusting their bowlers to make the older one talk—and it did.

Ahmed Asks For ICC Lab Examination

However, Ahmed took to social media to allege foul play. “I think India used Vaseline. After 80 + over ball still shine like new. Umpire should send this ball to the lab for examination,” the former fast bowler wrote on X. He claimed the Indian bowlers used external substances to maintain the ball’s shine and swing.

This is not the first time former Pakistan cricketers have cast suspicion on Indian bowlers without substantiation. During the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Siraj made headlines with their swing bowling, Hasan Raza alleged that India were using a “different ball.”

Not The First Time From Pakistan

A year later, in the 2024 T20 World Cup, ex-skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq accused Arshdeep Singh of ball tampering—a claim that was publicly refuted by Shami.

Despite the latest round of allegations, cricketing observers have credited India’s seamers for their relentless pressure and skillful use of reverse swing, especially under overcast skies and on a responsive pitch.

Siraj’s mastery in using both the away-swinger and the in-dipper dismantled England’s lower order, while Krishna’s stumps-rattling delivery to Josh Tongue capped a memorable spell.

While Ahmed’s comments have drawn attention, no official complaint has been filed, and there is no evidence of any wrongdoing. As things stand, India’s fightback to level the series will be remembered for their tactical discipline and bowling brilliance—not baseless accusations.

