ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq Accuses Arshdeep Singh Of 'Ball Tampering'

“Inzy, I always say this, eyes are kept shut when it comes to some teams, and India is one of those teams. I remember in Zimbabwe, when Wasim (Akram) was bowling, he made it wet, and we all were surprised at it; as in how come one side was wet, and when I went and complained I was fined quite heavily,” said Malik, who was the first player to be banned – from all cricket – for match-fixing, when Justice Qayyum’s inquiry found him guilty in 2000.