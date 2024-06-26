ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq Accuses Arshdeep Singh Of 'Ball Tampering'

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, the USA leg of the tournament saw ball dominate the bat with many low-scoring matches being played especially at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York. (Full Coverage| More Cricket News)
However, with Afghanistan cricket team garnering all the attention, Pakistan cricket team fans have been sad at their team's performance at the World Cup.
Pakistan exited the tournament at the group stage but instead of berating his side's performances, former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has accused Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh of 'ball tampering'.
The veteran batter was talking about India's win over Australia in their final Super 8 Group 1 match, where Arshdeep managed to reverse the ball in the 15th over as 'Inzy' added that the umpires kept a blind eye to the move.
“Arshdeep Singh when he was bowling the 15th over, the ball was reversing. is it too early (for reverse swing) with the new ball? This means the ball was ready for reverse swing by the 12th or the 13th over, Umpires should keep their eyes open (to spot) these things,” said Inzamam during a talk show.
His fellow panelist and former cricket Salim Malik to added that umpires and ICC shut their eyes when it comes to certain teams.
“Inzy, I always say this, eyes are kept shut when it comes to some teams, and India is one of those teams. I remember in Zimbabwe, when Wasim (Akram) was bowling, he made it wet, and we all were surprised at it; as in how come one side was wet, and when I went and complained I was fined quite heavily,” said Malik, who was the first player to be banned – from all cricket – for match-fixing, when Justice Qayyum’s inquiry found him guilty in 2000.
Inzamam further said that if it was a Pakistan bowler, there would have been a lot of noise around it. “If it was Pakistani bowlers (reverse swinging the ball) this would have been a big issue (shor mach jaata). We know reverse swing very well and if Arshdeep can come in the 15th over and start reversing the ball, it means some serious work had been done before.
“Because for reverse swing … look Bumrah can do it, because of his action; but for some bowlers – their action and their speed, the ball has to be in that perfection condition and prepared well (to reverse). It could be that the wicket was hard and rough, that could be the reason (for the ball getting scruffed up on one side), but these things have to be noticed”.
India play England in the second semi-final on June 27, Thursday at 8:00 PM IST at Providence, Guyana.