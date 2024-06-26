Cricket

India Vs England, Guyana Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match?

The weather forecast in Guyana for the next couple of days is not good with rain prediction for the all-important semi-final match at the T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma's Team India are all set to lock horns against Jos Buttler-led England on June 27, Thursday in Providence, Guyana and will be played around 8:00 PM IST. (Live StreamingFull Coverage)

The winner of the match will go through the final however, the vital clash is in jeopardy of being a washout with forecast of heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted on the match day.

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup, Semi-Final 2: Chris Gaffaney, Rodney Tucker To Officiate IND Vs ENG

India defeated the likes of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia to top their Group 1 and enter the semis without any trouble. On the other hand, England lost to South Africa but defeated USA and the West Indies to make it through the Group 2 of the Super 8 stage.

Providence, Guyana Weather Forecast For IND Vs ENG Semi-final Match

As per Weather.com, there are possibility of showers in the morning with 70% chance of rain. The temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius.

What if IND vs ENG is Washout?

If rain really washes out the IND vs ENG, 2nd semi-final at the T20 World Cup 2024 then the Men In Blue progress to the final by virtue of winning their Super 8 group.

