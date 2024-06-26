IND Vs ENG Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Key Stats, Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

India will face England in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday, June 27. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The match is a repeat of the 2022 T20 World Cup wherein Jos Buttler-led side defeated the Men In Blue by ten wickets in the semi-final. Rohit Sharma's men will be looking to avenge the painful defeat inflicted by the Three Lions.
England, on the other hand, started the campaign on a slow note but picked up when it matter the most. The reigning champions possess some of the top T20 stars in the line-up and will eye a repeat of the 2022 WC game.
India vs England, Head-To-Head Record in T20Is:
Total matches played - 23
India won - 12
England won - 11
India vs England, Probable Playing 11
India
Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
England
Jos Buttler (C & WK), Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
India vs England, Weather Report:
Seems like bad news for cricket lovers and fans as the weather forecast in Guyana for the next few days is not good. Heavy rain is predicted for June 26 and June 27.
India vs England Pitch Report:
The Providence Stadium has hosted five games in the T20 WC. The average 1st innings score is 146. Three games have been won by teams batting first while two have won it batting second.
India vs England Match Prediction:
As per Google's win probability, India has 58% chance of winning to England's 42%.