India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Under-19 Asia Cup Final: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Match

Here is all you need to know about the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan: preview, road to summit clash, squads and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India beat Pakistan by 90 runs in their previous Under-19 Asia Cup meeting. Photo: X/Asian Cricket Council
  • India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in first semi-final

  • Pakistan got the better of defending champs Bangladesh in other semi

  • Teams facing off in Under-19 Asia Cup final after 11-year gap

India take on Pakistan in a mouth-watering final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday (December 21). Watch the IND vs PAK cricket match live.

India qualified for the last-four stage with one match to spare, and beat Sri Lanka comprehensively in the semis to book their final ticket. The Blue Colts will make their eighth appearance in the summit clash of the continental showpiece.

Their opponents Pakistan defeated defending champions Bangladesh by eight wickets in a truncated 27-over affair in the other semi-final. The arch-rival neighbours will lock horns in the continental final after a gap of 11 years. The last time India U-19 beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in 2014, the team comprised of Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav, among others.

The two teams faced off in the group stage earlier, where India thrashed Pakistan by a handsome 90-run margin. While the semi-finals were both affected by rain, the weather forecast for the final is more encouraging. A mostly sunny day is expected in Dubai with clear skies and a precipitation probability of just 2 per cent. 

As for the pitch, the surface at the ICC Academy Ground has not aided run-scoring in the manner that the one at the Sevens Stadium has. It could be a battle of India's batting firepower, studded by teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, against Pakistan’s pace-heavy bowling attack.

India Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup Final: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the India vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup final be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup final will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 10:30am IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup final be telecast and live streamed?

The India vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup final will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil & Telugu) TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in the country.

India Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup Final: Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas and Mohammad Huzaifa.

