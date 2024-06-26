India Vs England Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ENG

India will take on England in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, June 27, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
India finished top of their Super Eight group, beating Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia. Rohit Sharma’s troops will be looking to do what England did to them in 2022, knocking them out of the T20 carnival in Australia.
On the other hand, England finished second with two wins from three games, failing to beat South Africa at the Gros Islet, St Lucia. However, they have started to peak at the right time and will be looking to move ahead into the final.
India vs England Head to Head Record
India and England have met 23 times in T20 internationals previously with Rohit Sharma’s men edging it with 12 wins.
The India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2 match will be played on Thursday, June 27 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana at 8:00 PM IST.
The T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).