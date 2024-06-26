Cricket

IND Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Should India Tinker With Virat Kohli's Batting Position?

India will lock horns against England in a mouth-watering semi-final clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 27 but all eyes will be on the team management if they tinker with Virat Kohli's batting position or not

Virat Kohli, IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup, BCCI
Virat Kohli arrives at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

India are all set to lock horns against England in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 27 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The Men In Blue enter the semis on the back of an unbeaten run in the tournament alongside South Africa. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

India defeated Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia in the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup enroute to the semis. However, all the talking point has been around star batter Virat Kohli's dismal performance in the T20 WC.

Former captain has scored only 66 runs in six matches with a highest score of 37 coming against Bangladesh in the Super 8 match. So the question begs to be asked is whether can the Indian management tinker with Kohli's batting position for the semi-final clash?

However, batting coach Vikram Rathour was not in favour of moving Kohli to no. 3. When a reporter quizzed Rathour as to whether the Indian management should consider moving the star batter to the third position in the batting line-up, Rathour responded, "“You are not happy that he is opening now? I thought everyone wanted him to open.”

Virat Kohli was called a legend of the game by Wesley Hall. - BCCI
India At T20 World Cup 2024: 'You Are One Of The Greats,' West Indies Legend Wesley Hall Praises Virat Kohli

BY PTI

"We are not thinking on those lines. We are happy with the batting order that we have. If any change happens, that will be to do with the opposition and the conditions that we come across," Rathour said when he was asked about the same.

However, Kohli and Rohit Sharma have batted only once before the T20 WC. If Rohit's blistering 92 against Australia was a vital moment in the game, Kohli's no-show was a huge let down for many of his fans and the team itself.

Kohli's former IPL teammate and friend AB De Villiers had a 'different opinion'. He said, ""I have a different opinion. For the most part of my international career, Virat batting at No. 3 was the biggest threat for us when we played against India. I've always felt like he was the glue of the team in the middle-order. No. 3 is not quite middle-order, it is top-order. But he is so good that he often combined with the middle-order, even down to tailenders. It's just impossible to play against that," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

India will look to avenge the defeat of 2022 T20 World Cup against Jos Buttler's England on Thursday, June 27 and all eyes will be on Kohli and his batting position.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  2. Leader Of Opposition: Rahul Gandhi Can Now Take Part In Appointment Of CBI Chief, EC Head, And Others| Details
  3. LS Speaker Om Birla’s Resolution On Emergency Makes Opposition Miffed, PM Modi Terms It ‘Wonderful Gesture’
  4. Pune: Doctor, 15-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Authorities On Alert | Details
  5. Day In Pics: June 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Indian 2' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan Is Back As Senapathy To Get Rid Of The Rot In The System
  2. Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Refute Rs 90 Lakh Fraud Allegations; Advocate Releases Statement
  3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Whether He Has Faced Discrimination In Bollywood For His Muslim Identity
  4. Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: I Like People I Can Trust
  5. Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary On Expecting Their First Child Together: It Is A Beautiful Feeling, We Are On Top Of The World
Sports News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announce 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. IND Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Should India Tinker With Virat Kohli's Batting Position?
  4. India Vs England Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can IND's Batting - Bowling Blitz Topple ENG's Crown?
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can AFG Defeat Unbeaten SA For Final Berth?
World News
  1. Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22
  2. Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat
  3. Black Bear Euthanized After Entering Concession Stand At Gatlinburg Park
  4. ICC Issuing Verdicts In Trial Of Alleged Islamic Extremist Charged With Atrocities In Mali
  5. Suspected Houthi Attack Targets A Ship In The Gulf Of Aden, While Iraq-Claimed Attack Targets Eilat
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announce 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General