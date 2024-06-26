IND Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Should India Tinker With Virat Kohli's Batting Position?

Kohli's former IPL teammate and friend AB De Villiers had a 'different opinion'. He said, ""I have a different opinion. For the most part of my international career, Virat batting at No. 3 was the biggest threat for us when we played against India. I've always felt like he was the glue of the team in the middle-order. No. 3 is not quite middle-order, it is top-order. But he is so good that he often combined with the middle-order, even down to tailenders. It's just impossible to play against that," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.