Assam CM Denies Land Transfer To Adani, Announces Public Projects and Welfare Schemes

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that around 500 bighas of land near Guwahati airport are being acquired for state-led public projects and not for the Adani group.
Three major projects are planned including a concert stadium, a Bharat Mandapam-style convention centre, and an amusement zone.
New schemes like the Orunodoi 3.0, Orunodoi Plus, and the second phase of Nijut Moina have been announced.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday negated allegations that the state government is handing over land to the Adani group near Guwahati airport, asserting that the ongoing acquisition of 500 bighas (approximately 166 acres) is for state-run development projects.
Speaking at a press conference, Sarma clarified that the land acquisition aims to promote Assam’s concert economy and boost tourism infrastructure. This includes the construction of a modern stadium, a convention centre inspired by Bharat Mandapam, and an amusement zone.
''All these projects will be fully planned and implemented by the state government and not by any industrial house'', he said. “We have seen recently that certain media houses are claiming that the state government is handing over land to Adani or Ambani''.
''If these industrial houses come to Assam, we will welcome them with garlands and open arms, but they are not coming here for every project,'' the CM added.
Sarma emphasised that the land will be acquired only from willing sellers, and no forced evictions will occur.
In addition to infrastructure projects, Sarma launched the third phase of the Orunodoi scheme, Assam’s flagship direct benefit transfer programme aimed at women from low-income households. The new version, Orunodoi 3.0, will be officially rolled out on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This aims to cover 40 lakh women beneficiaries.
Each recipient will receive ₹1,250 monthly, and the scheme is to be Aadhaar-linked to ensure transparency.
He also introduced Orunodoi Plus, a pilot initiative under which women receiving LPG refills will get an additional ₹250 credited to their accounts. The project will begin in January 2026 and run for four months to assess inter-agency coordination.
“A form for LPG connection will also be provided with the letter, and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will inform the state government when the beneficiary buys gas.” Sarma explained.
Sarma announced the second edition of the Nijut Moina scheme, providing financial support to girls in government-aided schools to prevent school dropouts and early marriages.
Forms for the scheme will be distributed from August 6. In its latest edition, the scheme will also include students from central universities like Tezpur and Assam University.
The Nijut Moina scheme was first launched in October 2023 with the objective of supporting girls from higher secondary to postgraduate levels in public institutions.