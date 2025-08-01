Assam CM Denies Land Transfer To Adani, Announces Public Projects and Welfare Schemes

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that around 500 bighas of land near Guwahati airport are being acquired for state-led public projects and not for the Adani group.



Three major projects are planned including a concert stadium, a Bharat Mandapam-style convention centre, and an amusement zone.



New schemes like the Orunodoi 3.0, Orunodoi Plus, and the second phase of Nijut Moina have been announced.