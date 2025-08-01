Assam CM Denies Land Transfer To Adani, Announces Public Projects and Welfare Schemes

Himanta Biswa Sarma confirms the planning of a stadium, convention centre, and entertainment zone near Guwahati airport; Orunodoi 3.0 and new student welfare schemes revealed.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sanandita Chakraborty
himanta biswa sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that around 500 bighas of land near Guwahati airport are being acquired for state-led public projects and not for the Adani group.

Three major projects are planned including a concert stadium, a Bharat Mandapam-style convention centre, and an amusement zone.

New schemes like the Orunodoi 3.0, Orunodoi Plus, and the second phase of Nijut Moina have been announced.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday negated allegations that the state government is handing over land to the Adani group near Guwahati airport, asserting that the ongoing acquisition of 500 bighas (approximately 166 acres) is for state-run development projects.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma clarified that the land acquisition aims to promote Assam’s concert economy and boost tourism infrastructure. This includes the construction of a modern stadium, a convention centre inspired by Bharat Mandapam, and an amusement zone.

''All these projects will be fully planned and implemented by the state government and not by any industrial house'', he said. “We have seen recently that certain media houses are claiming that the state government is handing over land to Adani or Ambani''.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | - PTI
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Map Counter To Bangladesh's Chicken Neck Remark

BY Outlook News Desk

''If these industrial houses come to Assam, we will welcome them with garlands and open arms, but they are not coming here for every project,'' the CM added.

Sarma emphasised that the land will be acquired only from willing sellers, and no forced evictions will occur.

In addition to infrastructure projects, Sarma launched the third phase of the Orunodoi scheme, Assam’s flagship direct benefit transfer programme aimed at women from low-income households. The new version, Orunodoi 3.0, will be officially rolled out on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This aims to cover 40 lakh women beneficiaries.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | - PTI
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Odisha Govt Of Favoring Adani, Says Rath Yatra Halted For Him

BY Outlook News Desk

Each recipient will receive ₹1,250 monthly, and the scheme is to be Aadhaar-linked to ensure transparency.

He also introduced Orunodoi Plus, a pilot initiative under which women receiving LPG refills will get an additional ₹250 credited to their accounts. The project will begin in January 2026 and run for four months to assess inter-agency coordination.

“A form for LPG connection will also be provided with the letter, and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will inform the state government when the beneficiary buys gas.” Sarma explained.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma - null
Assam's Poverty Alleviation Scheme 'Orunodoi' To Include 7.3 Lakh New Beneficiaries

BY PTI

Sarma announced the second edition of the Nijut Moina scheme, providing financial support to girls in government-aided schools to prevent school dropouts and early marriages.

Forms for the scheme will be distributed from August 6. In its latest edition, the scheme will also include students from central universities like Tezpur and Assam University.

The Nijut Moina scheme was first launched in October 2023 with the objective of supporting girls from higher secondary to postgraduate levels in public institutions.

Assam CM Himanta Sarma - PTI
43 Arrested For 'Defending Pakistan' Post Pahalgam Attack: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

BY PTI

Published At:
