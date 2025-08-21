How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has threatened India with even higher tariff penalties if the Alaska talks between Trump and Putin fail. (These talks seem to have ended with limited progress and no announcement of a ceasefire. The scene has shifted to Washington D.C. with Trump holding talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and key European leaders to draw up plans for future progress in reaching a peace agreement, the outlook for which is uncertain given the hard positions of Zelensky and the Europeans). He also wants the EU to impose secondary sanctions on India. The EU has already sanctioned Nyara Energy in India in which Russia’s Rosneft has a major stake. Peter Navarro, the former USTR, is also egging Europe to apply secondary sanctions on India. Why India should be made a scapegoat for any US failure to address the Ukraine issue, in creating which the US played a central role, defies sense.