"The contingent has a way of overshadowing, to the point of making one lose sight of the larger narrative of the India-China story. It should not be glossed over that this relationship has been making incremental strides after it was hauled out of the post-Galwan freeze, and it has been driven by a combination of factors, not the least of which is that this relationship is critical in many ways for both, not merely economically, but politically and strategically as well,’’ said Alka Acharya of Jawaharlal Nehru University ,who follows developments in China closely.