Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

For Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the host of the summit, getting Donald Trump to come to Kuala Lumpur was a major diplomatic victory for his government. He announced that Trump had accepted his invitation as early as July, much before Washington mentioned the trip. Two days ago, Trump himself said he would be travelling to Kuala Lumpur. Ibrahin regards Trump’s decision to visit Malaysia as an indication of America’s continued engagement and attention to the region. Many feared that Trump would lose interest in Asia. East Asian governments, despite their thriving economic ties with China, are wary of Beijing and want Barack Obama's pivot to Asia to remain in place. Four ASEAN member states —the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Brunei — have contested China’s claims over the entire South China Sea. So has Taiwan, though it is not an ASEAN member.