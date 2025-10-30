Would US-China  Rapprochement Dilute India’s Relevance?

Though a trade agreement is yet to be signed, anxiety eased Thursday with the news that an understanding on trade and tariffs was reached. In a typical flourish, President Donald Trump rated the talks “a 12 on 10,” but concrete details remain sparse. For now, U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will settle at around 47 per cent, down from the earlier 57 per cent. China will lift restrictions on rare-earth exports and resume immediate purchases of soybeans from America. Trump is happy about this, as soybean farmers make up a large part of his MAGA voter base. Details are not yet available, as no joint statement was released at the end of the meeting.