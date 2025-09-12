On the contrary, decisions are often taken in an environment of imperfect information. More importantly, nation-states, and the institutions that constitute them, are profoundly human. They are composed of individuals, and are shaped by their perceptions, cognitive limitations, and political incentives at any given moment. In that sense, state behaviour is not the product of objective rationality, but of subjective interpretation. It reflects the worldview or ideological prisms through which the humans who are in positions of authority distill the information that they receive of the world around them. It also reflects the limitations of systems and institutions that have been put in place to process and deliberate on said information. In this sense, ideology remains a central force in both the formation and functioning of states, particularly in terms of how interests are conceptualised and pursued. This, of course, has an impact on the world order.