China's Military Parade Showcases Power with Putin and Kim in Attendance

For as far as the eye could see, ranks of army personnel in blue uniforms stood saluting, as a sea of Chinese flags filled the air. At Wednesday’s military parade, President Xi Jinping unveiled a force of 10,000 troops, backed by a display of advanced military technology, underscoring the strength of the world’s largest standing army. The event, held just days after the SCO summit, was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. In a historic first, the three leaders appeared together publicly, projecting a united front amid escalating tensions with the United States. As helicopters flew overhead, soldiers marched in formation with guns pressed to their chests, while armored vehicles carrying mounted aircraft circled the parade grounds. Far away in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump extended formal wishes for China’s celebrations — before swiftly accusing Xi, Putin, and Kim of plotting against the United States.