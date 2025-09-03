International

China's Military Parade Showcases Power with Putin and Kim in Attendance

For as far as the eye could see, ranks of army personnel in blue uniforms stood saluting, as a sea of Chinese flags filled the air. At Wednesday’s military parade, President Xi Jinping unveiled a force of 10,000 troops, backed by a display of advanced military technology, underscoring the strength of the world’s largest standing army. The event, held just days after the SCO summit, was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. In a historic first, the three leaders appeared together publicly, projecting a united front amid escalating tensions with the United States. As helicopters flew overhead, soldiers marched in formation with guns pressed to their chests, while armored vehicles carrying mounted aircraft circled the parade grounds. Far away in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump extended formal wishes for China’s celebrations — before swiftly accusing Xi, Putin, and Kim of plotting against the United States.

Updated on:
China's Victory Day Military Parade photos: 1
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Military equipment passes during the military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing.

2/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: 2
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: Sheng Jiapeng/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

China's liquid-fueled intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles DongFeng-5C, which have a global strike range, pass through Tian'anmen Square during the V-Day military parade in Beijing, China.

3/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: 3
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Chinese soldiers march during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.

4/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: 4
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The crowd watches as balloons are released during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.

5/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: 5
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Military personnel take part in a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing.

6/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: Chinese President Xi Jinping
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: Wang Ye/Xinhua News Agency via AP

In this photo provided by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping is ready to review troops as a Hongqi limousine carrying him drives out of the Tiananmen Rostrum during a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender in Beijing, China.

7/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: Kim Jong Un
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Front from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender in Beijing, China.

8/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: Vladimir Putin
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks to attend a joint photo session of the heads of foreign delegations invited to the military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender, in Beijing, China.

9/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: 6
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Military personnel take part in a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing.

10/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: Chinese planes
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Chinese planes perform a flyover during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.

11/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: 7
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

A boy dressed as a soldier holds a toy gun as he waits to watch the military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing.

12/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: Chinese helicopters
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Spectators watch as Chinese helicopters fly in formation during a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing.

13/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: President Xi Jinping
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar

Chinese President Xi Jinping gestures during a reception following a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing.

14/14
Chinas Victory Day Military Parade photos: 10
2025 China Victory Day Parade | Photo: Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Military personnel take part in a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China.

