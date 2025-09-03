China's Military Parade Showcases Power with Putin and Kim in Attendance

Military equipment passes during the military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing.
China's liquid-fueled intercontinental strategic nuclear missiles DongFeng-5C, which have a global strike range, pass through Tian'anmen Square during the V-Day military parade in Beijing, China.
Chinese soldiers march during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.
The crowd watches as balloons are released during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.
Military personnel take part in a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing.
In this photo provided by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping is ready to review troops as a Hongqi limousine carrying him drives out of the Tiananmen Rostrum during a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender in Beijing, China.
Front from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender in Beijing, China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks to attend a joint photo session of the heads of foreign delegations invited to the military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender, in Beijing, China.
Chinese planes perform a flyover during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.
A boy dressed as a soldier holds a toy gun as he waits to watch the military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing.
Spectators watch as Chinese helicopters fly in formation during a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping gestures during a reception following a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing.
Military personnel take part in a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China.