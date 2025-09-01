SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: In China, PM Modi Urges Unified Stance Against Terrorism; Holds Bilateral Meet With Putin

PM Modi SCO Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Tianjin, China, where he spoke on the Pahalgam attack, stating that “terrorism is a collective challenge to humanity”. He held a bilateral meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, September 1.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif,Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM MODI SCO SUMMIT LIVE
PM Modi At SCO Summit | PTI |
PM Modi SCO Summit LIVE: The SCO Summit started on Sunday in the northern port city of Tianjin amid the US-India tariff tension and Russia-Ukraine war. “Prime Minister proposed commencing a Civilizational Dialogue Forum within the group to foster greater people-to-people ties and cultural understanding,” MEA's statement mentioned. Yesterday's opening remarks by Modi and Xi stated that the two countries should work towards being better friends and neighbours.
LIVE UPDATES

Modi-Putin At SCO LIVE: Modi Speaks Of Ukraine's Conflict During His Bilateral Meeting With Putin

"...We have been continuously discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all the recent efforts for peace. We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity," PM Modi says during a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin.

-ANI

Modi-Putin At SCO LIVE: PM Modi and Russian President Putin Hold Bilateral Meeting In China

During a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Modi, the latter says, "... India and Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations. Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity."

-ANI

Modi At SCO Summit: Modi Stated Peace, Security And Stability Remain Key To Progress And Prosperity

A statement by India's Ministry of External Affairs mentions, "Prime Minister underlined the need for coordinated action against terror financing and radicalization. Thanking member countries for their strong solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, he emphasized that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and urged the group to hold countries who perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable.

India-China SCO Summit Live: India Does Not Reaffirm Support For BRI

At the SCO summit, all member states ,except India, reaffirmed their support for China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Modi-Putin Meet China LIVE: Modi And Putin Begin The Bilateral Meet

The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin begins in Tianjin, China.

-ANI

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Modi Says SCO Can Increase Cooperation For Reforms In Global Institutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the SCO has the potential to serve as a model for multilateralism and an inclusive world order.

Speaking at the plenary session, he remarked, “SCO members can increase cooperation for reforms in global institutions; we can unanimously call for UN reform.”

He further cautioned, “Keeping the aspirations of the Global South confined in outdated frameworks is a grave injustice to future generations.”

—PTI

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: SCO Members Condemn Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

The SCO members condemned United States-Israel attacks on Iran.

India expressed deep concern and strongly condemned “actions that have led to numerous casualties among the civilian population and a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip”.

India also condemned the strikes by Israel and the United States against Iran in June 2025. 

India had not signed onto the statement issued by SCO on the issue in June this year.

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: Kyrgyzstan Takes Over SCO Presidency

 Kyrgyzstan will be taking over the chairmanship of the SCO for the 2025–2026 period, following China.

Modi-Putin SCO LIVE: Modi Tweets About Traveling To Venue With Putin

"After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful," PM Modi tweeted.

Modi At SCO China LIVE: Putin And Modi Travel In The Same Car

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi travel in the same car to the destination of their bilateral meeting.

-PTI

SCO Summit 2025 Live: Xi Urges ‘Correct’ View Of World War Two Ahead Of China’s Victory Day Parade 

China is set to hold a Victory Day parade in Beijing on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender. Ahead of the event, Beijing has emphasised the role of China and the Soviet Union in defeating fascist forces in Asia and Europe from 1937 to 1945.

China reports more than 35 million deaths during the war, including 300,000 civilians killed by Japanese troops in the 1937 Nanjing Massacre.

-Reuters

SCO Summit 2025 Live: Congress Slams PM Modi’s China Visit

Jairam Ramesh criticised Modi for calling India and China “victims of terrorism” and staying silent on China-Pakistan links during Operation Sindoor.

Writing on X, Ramesh said, "For a long time, India has been accusing China of its 'double standards' and 'double-speak' on terrorism. Now, Prime Minister Modi tells President Xi that India and China are both victims of terrorism. If this is not the so-called elephant capitulating before the so-called dragon, then what is it?"

Further adding, "Even more anti-national is the fact that Prime Minister Modi remained completely silent in his conversation with President Xi about China's jugalbandi with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor…"

SCO Summit 2025 Live: Putin Outlines Four 'Unshakable Principles' Of Multipolar World

Russian President Vladimir Putin listed four "unshakable principles" of the multipolar world order: Int Law, Self-determination, Sovereignty and Non-interference.

SCO Summit 2025 Live: Alaska Summit Talks Could Help Resolve Ukraine Crisis, Says Putin

"In this regard, we highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," he said.

"I would also note that the understandings reached at the recent Russia–U.S. meeting in Alaska, I hope, also contribute toward this goal."

SCO Summit 2025 Live: Putin Defends Ukraine Offensive, Blames West

At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Russian President Vladimir Putin defended Russia’s actions in Ukraine and said the West is responsible for the ongoing crisis.

SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi on Terrorism

Speaking at the SCO Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Terrorism is a collective challenge to humanity. India has been emphasising on unity in fighting terrorism as no country and society can feel safe from this scourge.”

SCO Summit 2025 Live: Putin Comments On Ukraine Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, “Crisis in Ukraine did not arise as a result on invasion, but as a result of a coup d-etat in Kyiv, supported by Ukraine’s Western allies.

“Attempts by the West to drag Ukraine into NATO are one of the causes of the Ukraine crisis,” he added.

SCO Summit 2025 Live: Putin Talks Alaska Summit With Xi And Other Leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the SCO Summit, “Discussed with China’s Xi and other leaders outcome of summit with Trump in Alaska.”

SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Calls Pahalgam Attack An Open Challenge To Humanity

“This attack was an open challenge to every country and person who believes in humanity. In such a situation, it is natural to raise the question of whether the open support of terrorism by some countries can be acceptable to us. We have to unanimously oppose terrorism in every form and colour. This is our duty towards humanity,” PM Modi said.

SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Thanks Friendly Countries for Support After Pahalgam Attack

"India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly countries that stood with us in this hour of grief", PM Modi said.

SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Outlines India’s Vision For SCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented India’s vision for the SCO at the 2025 Summit.

He said, "...India has played a very positive role as a member of the SCO. India's vision and policy for the SCO is based on three important pillars. S - Security, C- Connectivity and O - Opportunity."

SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Addresses SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his speech at the SCO Summit, addressing leaders of member states.

SCO Summit 2025 Live: Former Foreign Secretary Shashank on SCO Priorities

Former Foreign Secretary Shashank said the SCO should focus on containing terrorism and developing infrastructure and connectivity for the future. He added that the organisation can provide an important perspective from the Global South and key members of the Eurasian and Indo-Pacific regions.

SCO Summit 2025 Live: China Pledges 2 Billion Yuan In SCO Grants

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will provide 2 billion yuan in grants to SCO member states this year to support regional cooperation.

SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Poses for Photo With SCO Leaders

SCO Summit 2025 Live: Who Else Is At The SCO Summit With PM Modi And Putin?

Alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, the SCO Summit includes leaders such as Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu.

SCO Summit 2025 Live: Xi Says China Has Invested $84 Billion in SCO Nations

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China has invested more than 84 billion USD in other SCO member states, highlighting its economic engagement within the bloc.

SCO Summit 2025 Live: Xi Calls For Fairer Global Governance

At the SCO Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the global governance system should be made more just and equitable and stressed the need to continue promoting reforms within the SCO.

SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Raises Trade Deficit With Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the “large and ongoing” trade deficit with China during his meeting with President Xi Jinping, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that the issue has been under discussion for years, including during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Delhi. Modi highlighted that addressing the trade deficit in the context of broader strategic engagement could improve perceptions and strengthen India-China relations.

PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: Xi Calls For SCO Development Bank

Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the SCO Summit that a development bank should be established promptly to support economic cooperation among member states.

PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: Xi Calls On SCO Members To Resist Cold War Mentality And Promote Fairness

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged SCO members to resist a Cold War mentality and bullying, without naming the US. He said the SCO sets a model for new international relations, opposes external interference and power politics, and stands for fairness and justice. Xi also called for boosting trade, cultivating a “garden of civilisations,” and promoting a correct view of World War Two.

PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: PM Modi Meets Russian President Putin for 3–5 Minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin for around three to five minutes before the SCO Summit session on Monday, reported our Diplomatic Editor Shubhajit Roy from Tianjin, China.

PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: Modi Meets Xi And Putin

PM Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit venue ahead of the SCO proceedings.

PM Modi China Visit Live Updates: Xi Addresses Plenary, Says China, Partners Will Take SCO Security Forum To New Level

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday pledged that China will work with all SCO members to elevate the regional security forum. Speaking in Tianjin, Xi said the organisation sets a model for a new type of international relations and reiterated its firm opposition to external interference.

—Reuters

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  2. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

  3. Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions Become Champions

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin Signs Up For UAE ILT20 Auction - Report

  5. PM Narendra Modi Hails Cheteshwar Pujara’s Legacy In Test Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

  2. Arthur Rinderknech Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025: Spaniard Stays Perfect To Seal Quarter-Final Place

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  2. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  3. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  4. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

  5. Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  4. Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

  5. Violent Protests In Indonesia Test President Prabowo Subianto Government

Latest Stories

  1. SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: In China, PM Modi Urges Unified Stance Against Terrorism; Holds Bilateral Meet With Putin

  2. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  3. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  4. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  5. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission

  6. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

  7. Rahul Gandhi Moves Allahabad High Court Against Varanasi Order On Sikh Remarks

  8. Inter Miami 0-3 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Roldan Heroics Propel Rave Greens To Victory