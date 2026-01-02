Zohran Mamdani, US lawmakers Seek Bail For Umar Khalid Ahead Of SC Hearing

Mamdani and eight US Congress members have voiced support for jailed activist Umar Khalid, urging India to grant bail and questioning the evidence as the Supreme Court prepares to hear his plea

Umar khalid latest news Umar khalid Zohran Mamdani support for Umar Khalid
Khalid is among 18 people accused by Delhi Police of conspiring to trigger communal violence during protests against the new citizenship regime. Photo: Facebook 
  • Zohran Mamdani and eight US lawmakers have sought bail for Umar Khalid ahead of a Supreme Court hearing.

  • The lawmakers questioned the strength of evidence cited in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

  • Khalid remains jailed under anti-terror laws over protests against the citizenship regime.

Zohran Mamdani, who was sworn in as New York City mayor on Thursday, and eight members of the United States Congress have publicly expressed support for jailed activist Umar Khalid, calling for his release on bail as India’s Supreme Court prepares to hear his plea, according to The Telegraph Online.

The Democratic lawmakers wrote to India’s ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on December 30, questioning the strength of the evidence used to charge Khalid under anti-terror laws in connection with the 2020 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, The Telegraph Online reported. The letter was sent ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on Khalid’s bail application.

Khalid is among 18 people accused by Delhi Police of conspiring to trigger communal violence during protests against the new citizenship regime. The police have linked the demonstrations to the February 2020 riots in the capital. Twelve of the accused remain in custody, awaiting trial, and have been denied bail repeatedly, according to The Telegraph Online.

The intervention by Democratic Party leaders followed meetings between Khalid’s parents and US lawmakers during a visit to the United States last month. Khalid’s father, S.Q.R. Ilyas, told The Telegraph Online that he and his wife met Mamdani on December 9, 2025, during a personal visit.

Ilyas said: “He (Mamdani) asked what he could do for Umar… He suggested that we could meet US Congressmen to request them to write to the government of India. We met representative James McGovern and a few others later in Washington DC. He also gave a letter for Umar.”

Mamdani later wrote a personal letter to Khalid, which was shared publicly by Khalid’s friend Banojyotsna Lahiri on Thursday. In the note, Mamdani wrote: “Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one’s self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents.”

He added: “We are all thinking of you.”

According to The Telegraph Online, Mamdani has previously spoken out in support of Khalid. In 2023, he read out an open letter on stage expressing solidarity with the jailed activist.

The letter to the Indian envoy was signed by members of the House of Representatives James McGovern, Jamie Raskin, Pramila Jayapal, Jan Schakowsky, Rashida Tlaib and Lloyd Doggett, as well as Senators Chris Van Hollen and Peter Welch. The lawmakers urged Indian authorities to grant Khalid bail, citing concerns over the evidence relied upon by the prosecution.

They said: “The strength of the evidence used to charge Mr Khalid with terrorism namely, the statements of secret witnesses and a misconstrued speech, is dubious. Independent investigations conducted by reputable human rights groups did not find evidence linking Mr Khalid to terrorist activity.”

The lawmakers also pointed out that several accused in the case, including Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Khalid Saifi, have been identified by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom as victims of violations of freedom of religion or belief, The Telegraph Online reported.

The Supreme Court is expected to take up Khalid’s bail plea in the coming days.

(With inputs from The Telegraph Online)

