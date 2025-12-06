India Invites US CFOs At AI Impact Summit 2026

The India-AI Impact Summit, scheduled for February 19-20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, is the first global-scale AI event hosted in the Global South under the IndiaAI Mission and in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It will convene policymakers, researchers, industry executives, startups, and international organizations to deliberate on seven core themes: Safe and Trusted AI, Human Capital, Science, Resilience Innovation and Efficiency, Inclusion and Social Empowerment, Democratizing AI Resources, and Global Cooperation. The summit follows major international forums like the Bletchley Park AI Safety Summit (2023), AI Seoul Summit (2024), and Paris AI Action Summit (2025, co-chaired by India), aiming to forge actionable roadmaps for inclusive AI development that benefits people, the planet, and progress.