Modi Calls For Global AI Compact And Human-Centred Tech At G20

Modi urged G20 nations to agree on a global compact to prevent AI misuse and ensure the technology remains human-centred with strong oversight and restrictions on deepfakes, crime and terror.
Modi announced that India will host the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 and called for a global framework on talent mobility and responsible AI deployment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the international community to form a global compact to prevent the misuse of artificial intelligence and called for critical technologies to remain human-centric rather than finance-centric.
Addressing the third session of the G20 Summit, Modi said technology platforms should be “global rather than ‘national’ and based on ‘open source’ rather than ‘exclusive models.’”
He said this principle was already embedded in India’s technology ecosystem and had delivered strong outcomes across sectors including space innovation, AI and digital payments, where India has emerged as a global leader.
Speaking during the G20 session titled "A Fair and a Just Future for All - Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence," Modi said, “We must all ensure that AI is used for global good and its misuse is prevented. To do this, we must create a global compact on AI based on certain core principles, including effective human oversight, safety-by-design, transparency, and strict restrictions on the use of AI in deepfakes, crime, and terror activities.”
The Prime Minister added that AI systems influencing public trust, safety or human life must remain responsible and auditable. “And most importantly, AI should enhance human capabilities, but the ultimate responsibility for decision-making always remains with humans,” he said.
Modi emphasised the need to shift focus from “Jobs of Today” to “Capabilities of Tomorrow” in an AI-driven era. He said unlocking global talent mobility was vital for innovation, noting that initial progress had already been achieved during India’s G20 presidency in Delhi. He expressed hope that the bloc would develop a comprehensive mobility framework in the coming years.
Outlining India's model of equitable access, mass-level skilling and responsible AI deployment, Modi highlighted the India-AI Mission, which is expanding high-performance computing infrastructure to ensure AI benefits are available to all.
He announced that India will host the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 under the theme ‘Sarvajanam Hitaya, Sarvajanam Sukhaya’ (Welfare for all, Happiness for all) and invited all G20 nations to participate.
Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to global progress, stating that the country stands for development that is sustainable, trade that is trusted, finance that is fair and progress that benefits everyone.