PM Modi To Attend 20th G20 Summit In Johannesburg, Focus On Global Growth And Sustainability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Johannesburg from November 21 to 23 to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit, hosted by South Africa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.
At the Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to present India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda and speak in all three sessions, the MEA said.
“On the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit, the prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. The prime minister will also be participating in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders' Meeting being hosted by South Africa,” the statement added.
According to PTI, the three sessions will cover a range of topics. The first session, titled Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind, will focus on building economies, trade, financing for development, and the debt burden. The second session, A Resilient World – the G20’s Contribution, will address disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions, and food systems. The third session, A Fair and Just Future for All, will examine issues including critical minerals, decent work, and artificial intelligence.
PTI reported that Prime Minister Modi’s participation is expected to provide India an opportunity to engage with global leaders and highlight its priorities across economic growth, sustainability, resilience, and equitable development.
(With inputs from PTI)