Modi Begins Three-Day Visit To South Africa For G20 Summit

The Prime Minister is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines. He will also participate in the sixth IBSA Summit during his stay in Johannesburg.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Modi Begins Three-Day Visit To South Africa For G20 Summit
Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Narendra Modi set off for South Africa on Friday for a three-day visit to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.

  • This year’s summit is the first time the G20 is meeting on African soil.

  • Modi is visiting South Africa from November 22–23 at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa for the 20th G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set off for South Africa on Friday for a three-day visit to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg. Ahead of his departure, he said India would present its views rooted in the ideals of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and the theme “One Earth, One Family and One Future.”

This year’s summit is the first time the G20 is meeting on African soil. Modi highlighted this in a post on X, saying, "Will be attending the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. This is a particularly special Summit as it is being held in Africa. Various global issues will be discussed there. Will be meeting various world leaders during the Summit."

The Prime Minister is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines. He will also participate in the sixth IBSA Summit during his stay in Johannesburg.

In his departure statement, he said, "I will present India’s perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and 'One earth, One Family and One Future’".

Related Content
Related Content

Modi is visiting South Africa from November 22–23 at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa for the 20th G20 Summit under South Africa’s Presidency. Calling it a special moment, he noted, "This will be a particularly special Summit given that it would be the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. During India’s Presidency of the G20 in 2023, the African Union had become a member of the G20."

He said the meeting would offer an important opportunity to address major global challenges. South Africa has shaped its G20 theme around “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability,” continuing discussions from earlier summits in New Delhi and Rio de Janeiro.

Modi added, "I look forward to my interactions with leaders of the partner countries, and participation in the 6th IBSA Summit scheduled on the sidelines of the Summit." He also said he was eager to meet the Indian community in South Africa, describing it as “one of the largest outside India.”

The Ministry of External Affairs said Modi is expected to speak in all three formal sessions. These include discussions on inclusive economic growth, trade, financing for development, disaster risk reduction, climate change, energy transitions, food systems, critical minerals, decent work and artificial intelligence.

An MEA official said he would not speculate on what the leaders’ declaration may include but stressed that issues important for India and the Global South would be “highlighted by our leadership.”

This marks the fourth consecutive G20 summit hosted in the Global South, following Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023 and Brazil in 2024. During the New Delhi summit last year, the African Union became a permanent member of the G20.

The grouping represents major world economies and accounts for 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the global population. Its members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, the US, the European Union and the African Union.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?