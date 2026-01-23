Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

Leaders underline strategic partnership, reformed multilateralism

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi at IBSA Leaders meeting
In this image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, right, during IBSA Leaders' meeting, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa. | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi and Lula stressed close cooperation to advance Global South interests.

  • Both leaders underlined the need for reformed multilateral institutions.

  • Modi said he looks forward to welcoming the Brazilian president to India.

Speaking to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that tight collaboration was essential to furthering the common interests of the Global South.

The president of Brazil called Modi, and the two leaders emphasised the significance of reformed multilateralism in tackling common issues, according to an official statement.

Additionally, the prime minister expressed his excitement about the Brazilian president's impending visit to India.

"Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead," Modi said in a post on X.

"Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon," he added.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership and take it to even greater heights in the year ahead, the statement said.

"The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They also underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism in addressing shared challenges," it said.

Recalling their meetings in Brasilia and South Africa last year, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the notable advancements made in a variety of bilateral cooperation areas, such as trade and investment, technology, defence, energy, health, agriculture, and people-to-people ties.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE, Round 6 Day 2: Vidarbha, Bihar, Bengal, TN and Jharkhand Look To Dominate Proceedings

  2. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  3. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

  4. Pakistan Cricketers Caught In Ponzi Trap: Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen To Face Huge Losses – Report

  5. WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Draft Jintimani Kalita To Replace Injured Titas Sadhu For Remainder Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Medvedev Struggles Against Marozsan; Gauff, Alcaraz In Action Soon

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova LIVE Score, AO 2026: Match Heads To Second Set Tie-Break At Rod Laver Arena

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet LIVE Score 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026: World No.1 Set For Blockbuster Clash

  4. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Italian Dispatches Home Hope In Second Round

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  2. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  3. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  4. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  5. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

Trending Stories

National News

  1. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  2. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  3. BJP Defends Karnataka Governor Over Assembly Address, Claims Congress Misusing House

  4. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  5. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Signals Ukraine Settlement ‘Very Soon’ As Talks With Zelensky Begin

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. Three Killed In A Shooting In Australia, One Injured

  4. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  5. Taylor Swift's Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Marks Historic Milestone In 2026

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81; Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code