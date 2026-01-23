Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

Modi and Lula stressed close cooperation to advance Global South interests.
Both leaders underlined the need for reformed multilateral institutions.
Modi said he looks forward to welcoming the Brazilian president to India.
Speaking to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that tight collaboration was essential to furthering the common interests of the Global South.
The president of Brazil called Modi, and the two leaders emphasised the significance of reformed multilateralism in tackling common issues, according to an official statement.
Additionally, the prime minister expressed his excitement about the Brazilian president's impending visit to India.
"Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead," Modi said in a post on X.
"Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon," he added.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership and take it to even greater heights in the year ahead, the statement said.
"The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They also underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism in addressing shared challenges," it said.
Recalling their meetings in Brasilia and South Africa last year, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the notable advancements made in a variety of bilateral cooperation areas, such as trade and investment, technology, defence, energy, health, agriculture, and people-to-people ties.