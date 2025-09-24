Jaishankar Urges Global South to Unite for Fair Trade, Tech Cooperation and Multilateral Reform

S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, has called on nations in the Global South to strengthen their supply chains, encourage equitable business practices, and increase South-South trade and technological cooperation in order to lessen their reliance on any one supplier or market.
On the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar said, “We meet in increasingly uncertain times, when the state of the world is a cause for mounting concern for member states," in a high-level gathering of Like-Minded Global South countries on Tuesday.
From pandemic shocks and wars in Gaza and Ukraine to extreme climate events, unstable trade, uncertain interest rates and investment flows, and the "catastrophic" slowing down of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda, he said, the Global South is particularly facing a number of difficulties.
"In the face of such proliferation of concerns and multiplicity of risks, it is natural that the Global South would turn to multilateralism for solutions," Jaishankar said.
However, "unfortunately", he noted, "there too we are presented with a very disappointing prospect", with the "very concept of multilateralism under attack" and international organisations being rendered ineffective or "starved of resources".
"The building blocks of the contemporary order are starting to come apart. And the cost of delaying much-needed reforms is today starkly visible," Jaishankar said.
According to the minister, the Global South needs to demand fairness in the international system by putting up a united front.
Developing countries must create "resilient, reliable and shorter supply chains that reduce dependence on any single supplier or any single market" to ensure the economic security of the Global South, according to Jaishankar.
"Democratise" production through fair and transparent economic practices, he said; "create a stable environment for balanced and sustainable economic interactions, including more South-South trade and investment; and "push for an urgent resolution of conflicts that are impacting food, fertiliser, and energy security."
A fair and level playing field in various areas that adequately address the developmental concerns of the Global South, collaborative use of technology for development, particularly the establishment of a digital public infrastructure, and the preservation of the global commons, including addressing maritime shipping issues, were also highlighted by the minister.
Jaishankar suggested five crucial actions to increase the developing countries' combined voice and influence in international affairs, outlining a methodical strategy for doing so.
The significance of strengthening consultations among the Global South through the use of existing venues to "enhance solidarity and encourage collaboration" was stressed by him.
Jaishankar also demanded "multilateralism as a whole" and a thorough overhaul of the UN.
Citing "vaccines, digital capabilities, education capacities, agro-practices and SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)" as important examples, he stated that the Global South must contribute its unique strengths, experiences, and accomplishments to the global arena to help other countries.
The minister emphasised the need for an equitable approach to global issues, saying that the Global South should develop projects that benefit it rather than just agreeing with the viewpoints of the Global North in areas like climate action and climate justice.
In order to make sure that developing nations are not left behind in the changing global order, he also emphasised the significance of having conversations on cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence.
India has been consistently championing the voice of the Global South in international forums and reiterating its commitment to ensuring that developing nations play a meaningful role in shaping the global agenda.
With PTI inputs.