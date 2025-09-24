Gaza Aid Flotilla Attacked By Multiple Drones, Activists Say

Brazilian organiser Tiago Avila also posted on Instagram said four boats had been "targeted with drones throwing devices" just before another explosion was heard in the background.

Outlook News Desk
Gaza Aid Flotilla Attacked By Multiple Drones, Activists Say
Representative image Photo: Salvatore Cavalli: AP
  Organisers of a Gaza-bound flotilla, carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists said that they heard explosions and witnessed multiple drones target their boats.

  Brazilian organiser Tiago Avila also posted on Instagram said four boats had been "targeted with drones throwing devices".

  The flotilla set sail from Barcelona earlier this month with the aim of breaking Israel's blockade of Gaza.

Organisers of a Gaza-bound flotilla, carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists said that they heard explosions and witnessed multiple drones target their boats from late Tuesday to early hours of Wednesday. The attack reportedly happened off the coast of Greece, AFP reported.

Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from a number of boats,” the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement, without adding whether there were any casualties.

"We are witnessing these psychological operations firsthand, right now, but we will not be intimidated," the statement said.

Yasemin Acar, a German activist who was also on-board on one of the boats posted a video on Instagram stating that she sighted 15-16 drones attacking five boats in the fleet. 

Palestinians in Rafah, Gaza, queue to receive food distributed by aid organizations (for representative purposes only) - File photo
Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

BY Outlook News Desk

"We are carrying only humanitarian aid," she said. "We have no weapons. We pose no threat to anyone. It is Israel who is killing thousands of people [and] starving a whole population."

Brazilian organiser Tiago Avila also posted on Instagram said four boats had been "targeted with drones throwing devices" just before another explosion was heard in the background.

Israeli authorities have not yet made any comments or addressed the reports of the attack. The flotilla set sail from Barcelona earlier with the aim of breaking Israel's blockade of Gaza and delivering aid to the territory.

The fleet currently has around 51 vessels, most of which are situated off the coast of the Greek island of Crete. 

Israel had earlier claimed that it would not allow the boat to reach Israel. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday claimed in a post on X that the sailing boats were “pursuing a violent course of action”, which “highlights the insincerity of the flotilla members and their mission to serve Hamas, rather than the people in Gaza”.

