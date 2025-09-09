Flotilla for Gaza Carrying Greta Thunberg Hit by Drone Near Tunisia

A drone reportedly hit the flotilla’s ship near Tunisia, damaging parts of the vessel but leaving all passengers unharmed.
Tunisian officials dismissed claims of an attack, saying the fire originated inside the ship.
The flotilla, aiming to deliver aid to Gaza, pledged to continue its mission despite intimidation efforts.
The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza, an aid ship to Gaza carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg and civilians from 44 countries, reported on Tuesday that one of its major boats was hit by a drone in Tunisian seas. All six passengers and crew members are unharmed.
According to Reuters, Tunisia's National Guard spokesperson told Mosaique FM radio that rumors of a drone attack on the flotilla "have no basis in truth," while Tunisian authorities stated that the explosion started inside the ship.
The main deck and below-deck storage of the Portuguese-flagged vessel, which was transporting the steering committee of the flotilla, were damaged by fire, according to a statement from the GSF.
With the assistance of delegations from 44 nations, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Portuguese left-wing lawmaker Mariana Mortagua, the flotilla is an international effort to transport humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza using civilian boats.
Waving Palestinian flags and shouting "Free Palestine," scores of people gathered outside the port of Sidi Bou Said in Tunisia, where the flotilla's boats were parked, following the strike, according to a Reuters witness.
Reuters reported that since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, Israel has maintained a naval blockade on the coastal enclave, claiming that the goal is to prevent weapons from getting to the militant organization.
Conflicts, including the ongoing war, have kept the embargo in place. According to Israeli estimates, Hamas struck south Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and seizing roughly 250 captives.
Over 64,000 Palestinians have been murdered by Israel's ensuing military attack against Hamas, according to Gaza's health ministry, and a worldwide hunger monitor reports that famine is affecting a portion of the enclave.
In early March, Israel imposed a land closure on Gaza, preventing the entry of supplies for three months on the grounds that Hamas was stealing aid.
Among other people, Thunberg was on a British-flagged yacht that Israeli navy troops boarded and captured in June. The charity ship was rejected by Israel as a Hamas-supporting marketing gimmick.
Additionally, the GSF stated that an inquiry into the drone attack was under progress and that the findings would be made public as soon as they were available.
"Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve," the GSF said.