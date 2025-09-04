Gaza Drama The Voice of Hind Rajab Rocks Venice With Record 23-Minute-Plus Ovation Amid ‘Free Palestine’ Chants

Following an overwhelming emotional premiere, The Voice of Hind Rajab is tipped to bag the Golden Lion at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Kaouther Ben Hania’s feature received a colossal 23-minute-plus standing ovation amid a swell of “Free Palestine” chants. One of the festival’s most talked-about titles, The Voice of Hind Rajab reconstructs the events surrounding the killing of 6-year-old Hind Rajab, her four cousins, her aunt and uncle, and the two paramedics who came to her rescue after their car came under fire by Israeli forces as they tried to flee Gaza City in January 2024. When she was eventually reached, both Rajab and the paramedics were found dead, with media investigations concluding that an Israeli tank had likely fired 335 rounds into the car. The phone recording of Rajab’s voice from her call to the Palestinian Red Cross Society is used in the film.