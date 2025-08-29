Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt & Others Throw Weight Behind Film On Gaza’s Hind Rajab Before Venice Premiere

Phoenix, long vocal on Gaza, stated in a podcast, “What’s going on in Gaza is so horrible. There’s no justification for children starving to death in a conflict. You don’t have to understand geopolitics to get that, just human rights.” He joined Mara, Pedro Pascal, and Guillermo del Toro in signing a letter condemning the film industry’s silence over Israel’s ongoing military campaign and its lethal consequences. Alfonso Cuarón and Olivia Colman also publicly criticised the Academy for its muted response to the attack and arrest of Palestinian co-director of No Other Land (2024) Hamdan Ballal and the killing of photojournalist Fatma Hassona, protagonist of Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk (2025). Glazer, who is Jewish and won an Oscar for The Zone of Interest (2023), used his acceptance speech to denounce the instrumentalisation of the Holocaust to justify war crimes in Gaza: “We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict, for so many innocent people,” he said in March 2024.