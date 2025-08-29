Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt & Others Throw Weight Behind Film On Gaza’s Hind Rajab Before Venice Premiere

'The Voice of Hind Rajab', directed & written by Kaouther Ben Hania, premieres at the Venice Film Festival on September 3. Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara and Alfonso Cuarón join hands to support the Gaza-spotlight film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hollywood Celebs Back The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Hollywood Celebs Back 'The Voice Of Hind Rajab' Photo: Illustration
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Voice Of Hind Rajab exposes the harrowing realities of Gaza through the spine-chilling story of six-year-old Hind Rajab’s killing. 

  • High-profile Hollywood figures Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Rooney Mara, and others join as executive producers, amplify calls for justice.

  • Venice Film Festival faces public protests and criticism, highlighting tensions between art, politics, and global accountability.

Written and directed by Academy-nominated filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, The Voice of Hind Rajab (2025) emerges from Gaza, recounting the harrowing story of six-year-old Hind Rajab, killed by Israeli forces. The film was made in collaboration with Hind's mother Wesam, the Palestine Red Crescent Society, and a cast of talented Palestinian actors. It is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, one of the world’s oldest festivals, held annually for nearly a century, before screening at the Toronto International Film Festival later in the year. High-profile Hollywood figures, including Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, and directors Alfonso Cuarón and Jonathan Glazer, have joined as executive producers, lending more visibility to the project. Moreover, Tunisia has now picked the film as its official selection for Best International Feature at the Oscars. The National Center for Cinema and Image confirmed the news on Thursday, a mere two days after the initial onboarding announcement. 

The Voice of Hind Rajab Still
The Voice of Hind Rajab Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Phoenix, long vocal on Gaza, stated in a podcast, “What’s going on in Gaza is so horrible. There’s no justification for children starving to death in a conflict. You don’t have to understand geopolitics to get that, just human rights.” He joined Mara, Pedro Pascal, and Guillermo del Toro in signing a letter condemning the film industry’s silence over Israel’s ongoing military campaign and its lethal consequences. Alfonso Cuarón and Olivia Colman also publicly criticised the Academy for its muted response to the attack and arrest of Palestinian co-director of No Other Land (2024) Hamdan Ballal and the killing of photojournalist Fatma Hassona, protagonist of Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk (2025). Glazer, who is Jewish and won an Oscar for The Zone of Interest (2023), used his acceptance speech to denounce the instrumentalisation of the Holocaust to justify war crimes in Gaza: “We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict, for so many innocent people,” he said in March 2024.

Related Content
Related Content
Venice film fest jury - Getty
Venice Jury President Alexander Payne “Unprepared” To Speak On Gaza

BY Debanjan Dhar

On the film, writer-director Hania remarked, “At the heart of this film is something very simple and very hard to live with. I cannot accept a world where a child calls for help and no one comes. That pain, failure, belongs to all of us. This story isn’t just about Gaza. It speaks to a universal grief.” Hania, whose oeuvre includes Oscar-nominated films such as Four Daughters (2023) and The Man Who Sold His Skin (2020), consistently explores the human costs of political unrest. She added, “Cinema can preserve a memory and resist amnesia. May Hind Rajab’s voice be heard.” 

Resul Pookutty - Twitter/X
"Ludicrous To Question Protests On Gaza": Oscar Winning Sound Designer Resul Pookutty

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ahead of Venice’s opening ceremony, protesters held a “Free Palestine” banner outside the festival, demanding recognition for a crisis dominating global headlines. Jury head Alexander Payne remarked that they were “jury members and not politicians,” implying unpreparedness to address Gaza, while festival director Alberto Barbera expressed “huge sadness and suffering vis-a-vis what is happening in Gaza and Palestine.” Despite this, activists will hold a pro-Palestinian demonstration on August 30, underscoring the ongoing push for visibility alongside films such as The Voice of Hind Rajab.

Mark Ruffalo - Getty
Mark Ruffalo Slams ‘Man-made Famine’ In Gaza: 'Your Silence Is Complicity'

BY Debanjan Dhar

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: ZIM Post 298 in First Innings

  3. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  4. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  5. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Through To US Open Third Round

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Alexei Popyrin To Reach Round 3

  3. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Cruises To Third Round

  4. US Open: Coco Gauff Cries Fights Tears To Reach Round 3

  5. US Open 2025: Swiatek Sweats But Advances To Third Round

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Putri Kusuma Wardani Live Score, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Bounces Back, Scores 1-1

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  4. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

  3. Malegaon blast: NIA Weighs Appeal Against Acquittals After Special Court Verdict

  4. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  5. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  2. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  5. Ukraine Says Russian Attack Kills Three, Injures 12

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit