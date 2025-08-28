Venice Jury President Alexander Payne “Unprepared” To Speak On Gaza

The two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker evades all politically pointed enquiries at the jury press conference

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Venice film fest jury
Venice film fest jury Photo: Getty
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Venice film fest jury president Alexander Payne dodged commenting on Gaza

  • The Venice fest has been embroiled in debates and pressure for its noncommittal stance on the genocide

  • Payne's evasion has led to immense backlash on social media

The Gaza genocide assumed center-stage at the Venice film festival jury press conference, but Oscar-winning director Alexander Payne skirted the question. Payne, who was last at the festival in 2017 with Downsizing, has returned to serve as jury president.

Payne was asked to reflect how the jury will approach “what’s happening in the world”, with the horrors of Ukraine and Gaza. A more direct question was posed, “What are your thoughts on Gaza?”

Alexander Payne
Alexander Payne Photo: IMDB
info_icon

“Quite frankly, I feel a little bit unprepared for that question,” Payne dodged. “I’m here to judge and talk about cinema. My political views, I’m sure, are in agreement with many of yours. But as far as my relationship with the festival and what the industry does, I have to think about that for a while to give you a measured response.”

Quickly, Venice chief Alberto Barbera stepped in, elucidating the festival hasn’t hesitated in condemning the immense carnage in Palestine. He added the festival is always open to dialogue and everyone welcome. Few hours before the conference, two dozen pro-Palestine activists raised a “Stop the Genocide” banner.

Related Content
Related Content
Ten Films You Should Not Miss At Venice Film Festival 2025 - Illustration
Ten Films You Shouldn’t Miss At Venice Film Festival 2025

BY Debanjan Dhar

Ahead of the festival, Venice organizers were called on by hundreds of international filmmakers and artists to take an unambiguous stance on the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. They were also called to disinvite Gal Gadot, who stars in Julian Schnabel’s drama In the Hand of Dante and has consistently held onto a pro-Israel stance. Earlier this week, Barbera confirmed Gadot is skipping the festival.

Javier Bardem - IMDB
Oscar Winner Javier Bardem Denounces Israel’s IDF As Nazis

BY Debanjan Dhar

At the just-concluded Locarno Film Festival, Payne was bestowed with the honorary Pardo d’Onore. Joining the Sideways and The Holdovers director on the Venice jury are Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres (an Oscar nominee for I’m Still Here), Iranian auteur Mohammad Rasoulof (The Seed of the Sacred Fig), Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days), French director Stéphane Brizé (Out of Season), Italian director Maura Delpero (Vermiglio) and Chinese actor-producer Zhao Tao (Caught by the Tides).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  2. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  5. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open: World No.1 Reaches Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen US Open 2025: Brit Storms Into Third Round Since 2021

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda US Open 2025: Serbian Outclasses 22-year-old To Enter Third Round

  5. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  2. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  3. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  3. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. At Least Five Children Killed In Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

  4. The Non-West In The New World Order

  5. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms