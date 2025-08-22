Oscar Winner Javier Bardem Denounces Israel’s IDF As Nazis

On Instagram, Javier Bardem has blasted the Israeli army.
"The IDF are Nazis", he wrote while sharing a video of an Israeli sniper shooting a Palestinian
Bardem has spoken out several times against the genocide in Gaza
Sharing a video on Instagram of an Israeli sniper shooting a Palestinian for fun, the Oscar-winning No Country for Old Men actor Javier Bardem lashed out at the Israeli army.
“The IDF are NAZIS,” he writes in both English and Spanish. “Do you remember Amon Göth in Schindler’s List? A sadistic SS officer who shot prisoners from his balcony purely for entertainment. He embodied the banality of evil and the impunity of cruelty within an oppressive military apparatus.”
The video first circulated online in 2018 and is believed to be related to an incident that took place in December 2017, when an Israeli sniper shot and injured a man in his leg. “Today, that same logic of terror and dehumanization is what the IDF applies against the Palestinian people,” the Dune actor adds.
Previously as well, Bardem has hit out at the Israeli government for committing crimes against humanity and rallied for the international community to intervene. Bardem isn’t the only Hollywood star to have bashed Israel’s continuing genocide. In May, over 380 figures signed an open letter calling out the film industry’s silence over Gaza, that included the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Ruffalo, Andrew Garfield, Richard Gere.