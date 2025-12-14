Shailendra Death Anniversary | The Profound Poetry Of Truths, Simply Told

Boot Polish (1954), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956) are very interesting films to understand Shailendra’s socialist thinking and impact in cinema. It is fascinating to also note his range, his ability to juxtapose complete opposite genres to create absolute magic (classical with comedy) and understanding and use of folk. In Boot Polish’s “Lapak Jhapak tu aa re badarwa”, sung by the master of classical music Manna Dey, Shailendra has lines inviting the clouds to burst, to grow hair on bald heads! The layers of comedy and commentary become even more special when one notices the specificity of the song—set in a jail, with it being sung by a qaidi wearing 420 on his uniform (David). In Shree 420, it is the same person who gives us the great ballad of love “Pyaar hua iqrar hua hai” and the deeply political “Dil ka haal sune dilwaala” as well as “Ramaiya vastavaiya” that evokes the sense of folk and community and “Mud mud ke na dekh”, which is both the literal and philosophical, as steps have been taken by the protagonist on a road that will lead him to a different life. The texture of this song reflects the change in class of where it is being performed, as does the tempo and the music. In Jagte Raho, “Mai jhooth boleya” is a crucial song. A piercing commentary on the class inequality and on the privileged classes by the oppressed classes, it is wrapped in folk. An important political statement, it firmly keeps the gaze where it must stay—with the working class. All these films, and Shailendra’s lyrics, voiced the struggles of the working class, now eclipsed deliberately from mainstream Hindi cinema.