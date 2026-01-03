Outlook Anniversary Issue: Navigating The Nation Factory

For instance, can we imagine a government that’s willing to interrogate and fundamentally shift the definition of economic ‘growth’ from the accumulation of ‘wealth’ at any cost to the delivery and protection of daily necessities to the poorest in the country? Can we see leaders who would be willing to dismantle the elaborate systems set in place to decimate critics and opponents? Can we see them treat the environmental meltdown as the critical emergency it is and yet as something which needs addressing on a long-term war footing? Can we imagine a central or state government putting a sharp cull on private automobile use and strictures to contain the pollution of rampant construction, or give up the gains from deforestation and mining to restore their land to Adivasis? Can we see any Indian politician in power ever reigning in the obscenely rich and taxing their wealth to raise, say, the percentage of money spent on public health and education? Can we imagine a government that will reduce the surveillance mechanisms on ordinary people, that will reduce its own immoral reach and power over ordinary lives? Can we imagine a team that is willing to hold themselves, their police, their soldiers and their staff accountable, bypassing the protections of crimes committed in the “course of duty”? The answer, of course, is that with or without the Hindutva-merchants, it is difficult to imagine a near future where political selfishness doesn’t hold sway over the often counter-intuitive, possibly unpopular ideas that would lead to greater public good.