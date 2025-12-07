Bacterial Outbreak Kills 10 Blackbucks at Jamshedpur Zoo

Ten blackbucks died between Dec 1–6; eight remain at TSZP.
Vet college suspects Pasteurella-linked haemorrhagic septicaemia.
Zoos in Ranchi step up disinfection and preventive measures.
At least ten blackbucks died at a zoo in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, as a result of a "bacterial infection," an official reported on Sunday.
The deaths at Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) were reported between December 1 and December 6.
On Saturday, the most recent death was recorded.
"Ten blackbucks have died to date in the park. The carcass was sent to Ranchi Veterinary College for examination and to ascertain the exact cause of the death. It seems to be a bacterial infection," TSZP deputy director Dr Naim Akhtar told PTI.
Assistant professor at veterinary pathology of Ranchi Veterinary College (RVC), Dr Pragya Lakra, said the postmortem has been carried out.
"It is suspected to be H.S.(Haemorrhagic Septicaemia), which is a bacterial disease caused by Pasteurella species of bacteria. The disease is also known as Pasteurellosis," Lakra told PTI.
She said the further investigation into it would be carried out on Monday.
"After completing the further process, we can confirm the disease," she added.
There were eighteen blackbucks at the TSZP, which is home to about 370 animals, including avians.
Only eight blackbucks were left at the zoo after ten deaths, according to the official.
According to Akhtar, the first death was confirmed on December 1. To determine the cause of death, the sample was then transferred to Ranchi Veterinary College.
"We helped send the sample to Ranchi Veterinary College at the request of the zoo authority. We have informed the Central Zoo Authority regarding the deaths," said Jamshedpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Saba Alam.
Dr MK Gupta, the chairman of Ranchi Veterinary College's Pathology Department, said Pasteurella is a bacterial disease which spreads in the body very fast and affects the lungs, causing sudden death.
High fever, swelling in the neck and diarrhoea are some common symptoms of the disease.
Akhtar said that they have taken extensive precautionary measures to check the spread of the suspected disease.
"Anti-bacterial treatment is underway, and the situation is under control now," he added.
Meanwhile, Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, also known as Birsa zoo, in Ranchi's Ormanjhi area, has sounded an alert after the Jamshedpur incident.
"We have 69 blackbucks in the zoo. So, we have already taken precautions by spraying anti-viral and anti-bacterial medicines. Besides, bleaching is being sprayed in vulnerable places on a regular basis," Birsa zoo veterinarian OP Sahu told PTI.
Spread over 104 hectares in Ranchi's Ormanjhi, the zoo houses about 1,450 animals and birds of 83 different species.