Velavadar Blackbuck Sanctuary: Home Of The Blackbuck

Velavadar Blackbuck Sanctuary, as you may have guessed from the name, is home to thousands of Blackbucks, a rare endangered species in India. Located an hour's drive from Gujarat's Bhavnagar, this wildlife sanctuary was originally a private grassland that belonged to the Maharaja of Bhavnagar. The Maharaja made sure that blackbucks were hunted during specific periods only. Once a thriving species, the blackbuck population thinned at an alarming rate over the years due to excessive hunting and deforestation. Velavadar was built in 1976. The northern part of the sanctuary is inhabited by the Blackbucks, which is a wide spread of grasslands. Some parts form mudflats in the southern Gulf of Khambat.

Although it is the blackbuck that always has the center stage, Velavadar Blackbuck Santuary has a number of other intriguing species as well. A pack of wolves rule the southern part of the sanctuary. 140 species of birds, 95 species of vibrant flowering plants and 14 species of mammals are hidden in the grasslands where thorny acacia and Chinois bloom. This smorgasbord of thriving flora and fauna is what makes Velavadar Blackbuck Sanctuary a playground for wildlife photographers.

A Prosopis tree in the grasslands of the Velavadar National Park. A herd of blackbucks rests and feeds on the grass around it. Shutterstock

The avifauna here is an absolute delight to the senses. Pelicans, cranes, flamingos, the Indian Bushlark, the Grey Francolin and even the uncommon Stoliczka’s Bushchat can be spotted in the wetland area in the south. Try catching sight of the tiny winged creatures that zip through the sky. You could spend a whole day staring up at the dense, green cover, hoping to catch a coloured wing at least. The Lesser Florican, one of the 50 rarest breeds on earth, also inhabits this green haven. Keep your voice low and you just might be lucky enough to see one!

Ride in an almost quiet jeep through the verdant landscape of Velavadar Blackbuck Sanctuary and rendezvous with animals like hyenas, foxes, wild boars, jackals, and of course, the elegant blackbuck. A deer-like creature with beautiful corkscrew-like horns and white patched eyes, a blackbuck is likely to dart past you. One might fret over not getting the opportunity to see a blackbuck because animals usually stay hidden from the rumbling jeeps. Lucky for you, this wildlife sanctuary is very quiet, in comparison to popular ones like the Gir National Park. Even the Prime Minister of India couldn’t help but marvel at the herd of nearly 3,000 blackbucks that he crossed paths with!

Keep your eyes peeled for a very uncommon phenomenon: a one-horned blackbuck! If you happen to come across a one-horned blackbuck, know that he’s a survivor. Blackbucks often fight each other for trespassing, which results in the losing party moving away to look for another area. Thus, the blackbuck probably lost a horn defending his territory!

Velavadar Blackbuck Sanctuary gives you a holistic experience of the Indian wildlife, which can be a little chaotic at times, but remains enticing as ever.

