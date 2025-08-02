Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

India's star men's singles shuttler Lakshya Sen takes on Indonesia's Alwi Farhan in the Macau Open semi-finals on Saturday (August 2, 2025). Watch the badminton match live. Sen is seeded second at the Super 300 badminton tournament, while Farhan is the fifth seed.
Sen, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist who narrowly missed out on bronze at Paris Olympics 2024, eked out a hard-fought 21-14, 18-21, 21-14 victory over Xuan Chen Zhu of China in his quarter-final. The gruelling match lasted one hour and three minutes.
Lakshya had to work hard to get past world number 77 Chen. The Indian produced a dominating show in the opening game, building on an early 9-4 lead to quickly move to 15-8 and pocketing the game.
However, Chen made a spirited comeback in the second game, erasing a 5-10 and 14-17 deficit to take the match to the decider. Lakshya got back his bearing in the third game, surging to 7-1 early on and even though Chen made it 9-11, the Indian managed to stay ahead to come up trumps.
Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan, Macau Open Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Lakshya Sen vs Alwi Farhan, Macau Open semi-final be played?
The Lakshya Sen vs Alwi Farhan, Macau Open semi-final will be played on Court 1 at the Macao East Asian Games Dome in Avenida da Nave Desportiva, Macau on Saturday, August 2, 2025. The clash is third on court and will be played at around 11:45am IST, though that could change based on how long the preceding match lasts.
Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Alwi Farhan, Macau Open semi-final be telecast and live streamed?
The Lakshya Sen vs Alwi Farhan, Macau Open semi-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The telecast details for the match are not confirmed as yet.
(With PTI inputs)