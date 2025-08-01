Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025: Star Shuttler Roars Into The Semis

Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Live Streaming
Live streaming of the Macau Open 2025 badminton matches will be available on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. Details of the live telecast of the Macau Open, including TV channels, are not available.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Indians In Action
Besides Sen, the other Indian contingent are India’s men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who take on Malaysia’s Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal for a spot in the semifinal. Elsewhere, Tharun Mannepalli defeated Hu Zhe An to enter the men’s singles semifinals of the Macau Open.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: QF To Start Soon
Both the shuttlers are on court and the match will get underway soon.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Match Starts
Match starts as Sen looks to start off on a positive note against his Chinese counterpart.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Trails
Early start and Lakshya Sen trails 3-2 in the first game. Xuan Chen has left Sen trailing in his tracks but the Indian shuttler won't back down that easily.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Leads
This is neat now from Sen! He commits Xuan Chen into making a mistake as the latter hits the net and that leads to Sen winning a point.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Leads 11-5
Some nice rallies between the two players but Xuan Chen hits wide and that results in Sen leading 11-5 in the first game.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Still In The Lead
Xuan Chen makes a roaring return in the first game as he trails Sen but a smash against the net sees him lose a point as the Indian shuttler gains a foothold in the tie.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: 23-Year-Old Heading Towards First Game Success
Sen is three points away from winning the first game against Xuan Chen. 18-12 lead as the Chinese opponent has no answer to the Indian's mastery on court.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: 23-Year-Old Wins First Game
Sen has won the first game 21-14. The 23-year-old did not show any signs of nerves as he made his opponent commit mistake after mistake at the net.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen's Net Play Needs Improving
Xuan Chen and Sen are involved in a intense battle as the Chinese shuttler heads towards the net but the Indian's shuttle does not cross over and that earns Xuan Chen the point.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Must Be Vary Of Xuan Chen's Smashes
Lakshya Sen is leading in the 2nd game but the lanky Xuan Chen's smashes are proving to be a discomfort to the Indian shuttler.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen's Skill Top-class
Sen plays some loose shots as he allows Xuan Chen back into the game but alas, the 23-year-old roars back to take a 11-8 lead in the second game.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Close Contest In Second Game
It's 13-12 to Sen in the second game and it's anybody's call. Xuan Chen is not out of it completely as the Indian shuttler's mistimed shots could help the former a way back in the tie.
Zhu Xuan ChenLakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Closing On Victory In Second Game
A 17-14 lead in the second game despite Xuan Chen's valiant fightback. The Indian shuttler has been superb and has worked his way back after a mini-drop in his net play.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Eating Back The Words
Zhu Xuan Chen, after trailing for most part of the game, has won the second game 21-18. Some valiant effort from the world no 77 as takes it to the third game.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen In Lead
That's some performance from Sen as he leads 6-1 in the third game. Xuan Chen has no answers to the IND shuttler's trickery and mastery at work.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Needs To Be Patient
Sen leads 13-9 in the third game and needs to be patient as Xuan Chen hits wide off the court.
Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Into The Semis
Sen wins 21-14, 18-21, 14-21 against Xuan Chen.