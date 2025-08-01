Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025: Star Shuttler Roars Into The Semis

Lakshya Sen in action during his quarter-final against Chou Tien-Chen at Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI

Here are the highlights toBWF Macau Open 2025 badminton tournament as World no. 17 Lakshya Sen defeated Zhu Xuan Chen in the quarter-final and seal his spot in the semi-finals. The 23-year-old had earlier claimed a hard-fought three-game victory over Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the round of 16 match. Get highlights and updates from the quarter-final clash between Lakshya Sen & Zhu Xuan Chen in the BWF Macau Open 2025 on Friday, August 1 at the Macau East Asian Games Dome, right here

1 Aug 2025, 11:05:37 am IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Live Streaming Live streaming of the Macau Open 2025 badminton matches will be available on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. Details of the live telecast of the Macau Open, including TV channels, are not available.

1 Aug 2025, 11:21:52 am IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Indians In Action Besides Sen, the other Indian contingent are India’s men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who take on Malaysia’s Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal for a spot in the semifinal. Elsewhere, Tharun Mannepalli defeated Hu Zhe An to enter the men’s singles semifinals of the Macau Open.

1 Aug 2025, 12:05:21 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: QF To Start Soon Both the shuttlers are on court and the match will get underway soon.

1 Aug 2025, 12:07:37 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Match Starts Match starts as Sen looks to start off on a positive note against his Chinese counterpart.

1 Aug 2025, 12:10:33 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Trails Early start and Lakshya Sen trails 3-2 in the first game. Xuan Chen has left Sen trailing in his tracks but the Indian shuttler won't back down that easily.

1 Aug 2025, 12:11:42 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Leads This is neat now from Sen! He commits Xuan Chen into making a mistake as the latter hits the net and that leads to Sen winning a point.

1 Aug 2025, 12:13:51 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Leads 11-5 Some nice rallies between the two players but Xuan Chen hits wide and that results in Sen leading 11-5 in the first game.

1 Aug 2025, 12:17:52 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Still In The Lead Xuan Chen makes a roaring return in the first game as he trails Sen but a smash against the net sees him lose a point as the Indian shuttler gains a foothold in the tie.

1 Aug 2025, 12:21:07 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: 23-Year-Old Heading Towards First Game Success Sen is three points away from winning the first game against Xuan Chen. 18-12 lead as the Chinese opponent has no answer to the Indian's mastery on court.

1 Aug 2025, 12:24:57 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: 23-Year-Old Wins First Game Sen has won the first game 21-14. The 23-year-old did not show any signs of nerves as he made his opponent commit mistake after mistake at the net.

1 Aug 2025, 12:27:36 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen's Net Play Needs Improving Xuan Chen and Sen are involved in a intense battle as the Chinese shuttler heads towards the net but the Indian's shuttle does not cross over and that earns Xuan Chen the point.

1 Aug 2025, 12:31:36 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Must Be Vary Of Xuan Chen's Smashes Lakshya Sen is leading in the 2nd game but the lanky Xuan Chen's smashes are proving to be a discomfort to the Indian shuttler.

1 Aug 2025, 12:35:21 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen's Skill Top-class Sen plays some loose shots as he allows Xuan Chen back into the game but alas, the 23-year-old roars back to take a 11-8 lead in the second game.

1 Aug 2025, 12:39:11 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Close Contest In Second Game It's 13-12 to Sen in the second game and it's anybody's call. Xuan Chen is not out of it completely as the Indian shuttler's mistimed shots could help the former a way back in the tie.

1 Aug 2025, 12:44:40 pm IST Zhu Xuan ChenLakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Closing On Victory In Second Game A 17-14 lead in the second game despite Xuan Chen's valiant fightback. The Indian shuttler has been superb and has worked his way back after a mini-drop in his net play.

1 Aug 2025, 12:50:21 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Eating Back The Words Zhu Xuan Chen, after trailing for most part of the game, has won the second game 21-18. Some valiant effort from the world no 77 as takes it to the third game.

1 Aug 2025, 12:55:27 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen In Lead That's some performance from Sen as he leads 6-1 in the third game. Xuan Chen has no answers to the IND shuttler's trickery and mastery at work.

1 Aug 2025, 01:04:31 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Zhu Xuan Chen LIVE Score, Quarter-final, BWF Macau Open 2025: Sen Needs To Be Patient Sen leads 13-9 in the third game and needs to be patient as Xuan Chen hits wide off the court.