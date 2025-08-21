Jaishankar: Ties With Russia Among The ‘Steadiest’ Since World War II

With U.S. tariffs straining ties, India and Russia reaffirmed plans to deepen economic and strategic cooperation. Jaishankar stressed zero tolerance for terrorism and a push for long-term energy and labour collaboration.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • Jaishankar in Moscow urged swift removal of regulatory and non-tariff barriers to boost Indian exports and ensure balanced trade with Russia.

  • Talks with Lavrov covered counterterrorism, energy cooperation, skilled labour, and preparations for President Putin’s India visit later this year.

  • Amid strained U.S.-India ties over tariffs and Russian oil imports, both nations reaffirmed long-term strategic and economic cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the need to "swiftly" eliminate regulatory and non-tariff trade barriers as part of India and Russia's commitment to grow their bilateral commerce in a "balanced and sustainable manner" on Thursday.

According to PTI, as ties between India and the US grew more strained due to President Donald Trump's trade and tariff policies, the two nations decided to strengthen two-way commerce, notably by expanding Indian exports to Russia.

"We believe that relations between India and Russia have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War," Jaishankar said at a joint media briefing with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov after their wide-ranging talks.

"Geo-political convergence, leadership contacts and popular sentiment remain its key drivers," he said.

In order to finalise certain aspects of Russian President Vladimir Putin's November or December visit to India, the external affairs minister arrived in Moscow on Tuesday.

PTI reported that Jaishankar and Lavrov also discussed strategies to fight terrorism during their discussions.

"On terrorism, we resolved to fight jointly against all forms and manifestations of terrorism," the external affairs minister said.

"I conveyed India's strong resolve to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and our sovereign right to defend our citizens against cross-border terrorism." It appeared from Jaishankar's remarks that boosting two-way trade was a major focus of his talks with both Manturov and Lavrov.

"We reaffirmed our shared ambition to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner, including by increasing India’s exports to Russia," he said.

"This requires swiftly addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments. Enhancing Indian exports to Russia in sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and textiles will certainly help to correct the current imbalance," he said.

Steps to ensure the long-term supply of fertilisers were also taken up. Indian skilled workers, especially in IT, construction, and engineering, can address the labour needs in Russia and deepen collaboration. Jaishankar said sustaining energy cooperation through trade and investments is also important.

The subject of certain Indians serving in the Russian Army was also brought up by the Minister of External Affairs.

“ Even though a lot of people have been freed, certain cases are still open, and some people are still missing.  We're hoping the Russian side will get these issues resolved quickly," he stated.

During the meeting, Jaishankar and Lavrov reiterated Russia's and India's joint commitment to global governance change.

"We underlined the imperative to expand and energise the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary realities. Our collaboration in G20, BRICS and the SCO remains deep-rooted and forward-looking," he said.

The two sides also deliberated on the situation in Ukraine, West Asia and Afghanistan.

"I want to say that India's approach continues to emphasise dialogue and diplomacy as essential to resolving differences," Jaishankar said as per PTI reports.

In his opening remarks at the meeting with Lavrov, the external affairs minister made a mention of ongoing preparation for the annual India-Russia summit at the end of the year.

"What I want today is to take those bilateral discussions forward so that we have the maximum outcomes for the Annual Summit when that happens," he said.

Jaishankar's discussions with Lavrov reportedly focused heavily on India-Russia energy relations.  In retaliation for New Delhi's ongoing purchases of Russian oil, US President Trump last month signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian imports.

India has been defending its purchase of Russian crude oil by arguing that market forces and national interest dictate its energy procurement.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar had extensive discussions with Denis Manturov, the first deputy prime minister of Russia.

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan