The SCO meeting is a forum where polite concerns over Ukraine will be made behind closed doors, little else. To Russia, Ukraine, especially Kiev, is essential to its historical civilisational continuum. The Eastern Orthodox Church in Moscow since 1325 was earlier in Kiev, central to Kievan Rus. After more than three centuries, in 1686, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople shifted the Metropolitan of Kiev to the Patriarch of Moscow. A deeply ingrained civilisational religiosity minus its extreme interpretations pervades Russia’s political firmament irrespective of ideological bases. To Moscow, the hypocrisy of the West is seen in Ukraine being the recipient of defence materiel from countries professing peace to be at all times while ignoring atrocities elsewhere—Gaza, Sudan and Myanmar, for instance. This meeting of the SCO will illustrate how the prime economic power—the US—is discomfited at facing the prospect of becoming the second-largest economic power within a decade after China. To Putin, the reaffirmation of deepening ties with China ensures that the Russian economy will not face negative value features owing to Trump’s “irrational exuberance” and hunger to acquire immense natural resources of Russia by fomenting regional schisms and desiring the parcelling of large geographical identities into statelets abiding by ‘guidance’ from far away!