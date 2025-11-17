FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: England Blank Albania 2-0, Notch Up Eighth Straight Win
England ended their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign with a 100% record by beating second-placed Albania 2-0 on Sunday (November 16, 2025). England won their eight games in Group K and didn't concede a single goal. The Three Lions' all-time leading scorer Harry Kane got both goals to extend his record to 78. The Bayern Munich forward struck twice in eight minutes in the second half to break Albania's resistance. Victory ended Thomas Tuchel's first qualifying campaign as coach in perfect style after the German was hired to lead England at the World Cup, with the challenge of ending its decades-long wait for a major trophy.
