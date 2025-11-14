Delhi Sits On Crores In Clean Air Funds Even As Pollution Crisis Deepens

The records further indicate that several of Delhi’s obligations under the ‘Air Quality Challenge Method’, a reform-linked framework that influences future NCAP funding, remain incomplete. For example, the city has still not registered under the Extended Producer Responsibility framework of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, and E-waste collection centres have not been notified on the official portal. Additionally, key steps aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, such as launching automated testing stations and vehicle scrapping facilities, have yet to become operational.