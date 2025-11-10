Rahul Gandhi Slams Government After Delhi Air Pollution Protesters Detained

Rahul Gandhi criticised the government after India Gate protesters were detained over Delhi’s air crisis.
He said peaceful citizens demanding clean air were being treated like “criminals.”
Police said the detentions were preventive as the group had no protest permission.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised the government after several people protesting at India Gate over worsening air quality were detained for assembling without permission, asking why citizens peacefully demanding clean air were being treated like "criminals".
According to PTI, Gandhi said decisive action was needed on air pollution "right now, instead of attacking citizens asking for clean air".
He made the remarks on X in response to a post by environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, who said that protesters were "taken away" and "shoved in a bus".
Scores of people, including parents and environmental activists, had gathered at India Gate on Sunday to protest the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.
According to police, several protesters were detained for assembling without permission.
Gandhi said, "The right to clean air is a basic human right. The right to peaceful protest is guaranteed by our Constitution. Why are citizens who have been peacefully demanding clean air being treated like criminals?" He added that air pollution was affecting crores of Indians and harming children and the nation's future.
He accused the government, which he said came to power through "vote chori", of indifference. "It simply doesn't care, nor is it even attempting to solve this crisis," he said.
Many of the protesters, including mothers with children, said they had gathered to press the authorities for urgent action to ensure clean air.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the detentions were preventive in nature. "Only Jantar Mantar is designated as a protest site where permission can be sought by following due procedure," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)