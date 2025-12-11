Of 106 Crore Collected By Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, Only 75,000 Reached Farmers

Citizens, government employees, MLAs and sugar factories contributed heavily after the devastating September floods to the Maharashtra CM relief Fund.
RTI filed by activist Vaibhav Kokat exposed that only Rs.75,000 given to distressed farmers out of total 106 crores.
The revelation has triggered public outrage and demands for full transparency and accountability in CM Relief Fund utilisation.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund received Rs. 1,06,57,96,331 (more than one billion) in the month of October 2025. These contributions by citizens, activists, and political leaders were to support farmers affected by the September 2025 Marathwada flood. Out of this, only Rs. 75,000 have been given to farmers, revealed in an RTI filed by Vaibhav Kokat, an activist based in Maharashtra.
In September this year, Maharashtra reeled under devastating floods triggered by torrential rain, leaving Marathwada farmers shattered and vulnerable. While Opposition and Farmers' unions have demanded loan waivers for those hit by the flood, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hasn't announced any as of now.
Citizens across socio-economic strata contributed to the government launched special donation drives for the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. The state's government employee’s one-day salary was also deducted and donated to this fund. MLAs contributed with their one month salary. Sugar factories were instructed by the Chief Minister through an official circular—to contribute 10 rupees per ton of cane to the CM Relief Fund.
Vaibhav Kokat filed an RTI seeking details of how much money the fund received in October 2025, and how much of that amount was actually given to farmers in distress. In response to RTI application by Kokat, CM relief fund official Manisha Sawant said: “The contribution CM relief fund receives to support flood hit farmers is disbursed to farmers according to the order/direction given by the Chief Minister. In October 2025, flood hit farmers were distributed Rs 75,000.”
Kokat also posted on X: “The RTI revelations deal a sharp blow to public trust: citizens who donated in good faith, trimmed their expenses, and contributed even from pension money should be given an explanation with urgent transparency. If the state cannot show where the money went, why would anyone ever donate again and will any official explanation now make a real difference to the farmers still struggling in the flood’s aftermath?”