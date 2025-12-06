How ‘Jai Bhim’ Was Born at a 1938 Marathwada Parishad

Ambedkar was permitted to travel through Hyderabad state but was prohibited from making remarks there due to his opposition to the princely states. Hyderabad and British India were separated by the Shivna River. According to ACP More, Makranpur was selected as the inaugural conference's location since it was located in British territory, but on the banks of Shivna.



The brick stage where Dr Ambedkar spoke at the conference is still in place. In order to sustain Ambedkar's ideas, the conference is held annually on December 30. This tradition was maintained even in 1972, when Maharashtra went through one of the worst droughts in its history.