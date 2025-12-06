How ‘Jai Bhim’ Was Born at a 1938 Marathwada Parishad

The slogan emerged at the Makranpur Parishad as a unifying Dalit greeting in Ambedkar’s presence.

  • ‘Jai Bhim’ first proposed at 1938 Makranpur Parishad.

  • Ambedkar attended after being blocked by Hyderabad State.

  • Parishad continues, preserving his original stage and legacy.

Jai Bhim: These two words have come to symbolise the awakening and empowerment of the Dalit community in independent India, but not many people know how they originated.

The phrase was first used at the Makranpur Parishad, a conference held in Makranpur hamlet in Kannad teshil of today's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra. It also captures the great respect that Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is held in.

On December 6, 1956, Ambedkar, the primary drafter of the Indian Constitution, passed away.

On December 30, 1938, the first Makranpur Parishad was established by Bhausaheb More, the first president of the Scheduled Castes Federation of Marathwada.

According to Bhausaheb's son, Assistant Commissioner of Police Pravin More, Dr Ambedkar spoke at the conference and urged the populace to oppose the princely state of Hyderabad, which at the time ruled over a large portion of central Maharashtra.

"When Bhausaheb stood up to speak, he said every community has its own deity, and they greet each other using the name of that deity. Dr Ambedkar showed us the path of progress, and he is like God to us. So henceforth, we should say 'Jai Bhim' while meeting each other. The people responded enthusiastically. A resolution accepting 'Jai Bhim' as the community's slogan was also passed," More told PTI.

"My father came in contact with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in his early years. Bhausaheb was aware of the atrocities the Nizam state committed on Dalits. He told Ambedkar about these atrocities, including the pressure to convert. Dr Ambedkar was strongly against these atrocities, and he decided to attend the 1938 conference," he said.

Ambedkar was permitted to travel through Hyderabad state but was prohibited from making remarks there due to his opposition to the princely states. Hyderabad and British India were separated by the Shivna River. According to ACP More, Makranpur was selected as the inaugural conference's location since it was located in British territory, but on the banks of Shivna.

The brick stage where Dr Ambedkar spoke at the conference is still in place. In order to sustain Ambedkar's ideas, the conference is held annually on December 30. This tradition was maintained even in 1972, when Maharashtra went through one of the worst droughts in its history.

"My grandmother pledged her jewellery for the conference expenses. People from Khandesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada attended it. Despite a ban imposed by the Nizam's police, Ambedkar's followers crossed the river to attend the event," said ACP More.

"This is the 87th year of Makranpur Parishad. We have deliberately retained the venue as it helps spread Ambedkar's thought in rural areas," he added. 

