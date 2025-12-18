AAP Sweeps Zila Parishad Polls, Leads Panchayat Samiti Elections in Punjab

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the results reflected strong rural support for the Bhagwant Mann government and rejected opposition allegations of "high-handedness" in the conduct of the polls.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Punjab local body election: Voting in Amritsar
A police official checks documents of voters at a polling station during 'Zila Parishad' and 'Panchayat Samiti' elections, on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Aam Aadmi Party won 201 of the 317 zila parishad zones declared so far and was leading in most panchayat samiti zones, with counting still under way after December 14 polling.

  • The Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal accused the ruling party of misusing official machinery.

  • Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring alleging the elections were “stolen”.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a sweeping victory in the zila parishad elections and was leading in most panchayat samiti zones in Punjab, according to results declared till Thursday.

Officials said the counting process was still under way, with the complete results yet to be announced as ballot papers continued to be tallied.

Polling took place on December 14 to elect representatives for 347 zones across 22 zila parishads and 2,838 zones in 153 panchayat samitis.

So far, results have been declared for 317 zila parishad zones, of which the AAP secured wins in 201. The Congress emerged second with 60 zones, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with 39. The BJP won four zones, the BSP three, while Independents claimed 10 zones.

Of the 201 zones won by the AAP, the party secured 22 in Hoshiarpur, 19 each in Amritsar and Patiala, 17 each in Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur, and 15 in Sangrur.

Related Content
Related Content

The Congress won eight zones each in Gurdaspur and Ludhiana, seven in Jalandhar, and six each in Ferozepur and SBS Nagar. The SAD performed strongly in Bathinda with 13 wins, followed by five in Faridkot and four each in Amritsar and Mansa.

The BJP managed to secure four zila parishad zones in Pathankot.

In the panchayat samiti elections as well, the AAP was leading in the majority of zones, based on results declared so far.

Reacting to the outcome, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said the party’s strong performance reflected rural voters’ endorsement of the Bhagwant Mann government’s work in Punjab.

The bypoll, held on Tuesday and recording a turnout of 60.95 per cent, was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. - File Photo; Representative image
SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads Early In Tarn Taran Bypoll

BY Outlook News Desk

Accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal dismissed opposition allegations of "high-handedness" during the polls, asserting that the elections were conducted in a fair and free manner.

Speaking to the media in Mohali, Kejriwal said the results indicated a clear wave in favour of the AAP across rural Punjab.

"Almost 70 per cent seats in zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls have been won by AAP," he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused the AAP government of rigging the polls.

"STOLEN GLORY @AAPPunjab may bask in STOLEN GLORY of 'sweeping' the rural mandate, but it knows pretty well where it stands.

"We know it. They know it. People of Punjab know it. They have NOT swept the elections, they have STOLEN these," Warring alleged in a post on X.

Earlier, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal had accused the ruling AAP of high-handedness and misuse of official machinery against opposition candidates during the elections.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Ishan Kishan On Rampage | JHA 39/1 (4)

  2. IND Vs SA, 5th T20I Preview: India Look To Seal Series Against Plucky Proteas In Ahmedabad

  3. Snicko Controversy Rages On At The Ashes As Jamie Smith Decisions Leave Both Teams Furious

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Record Opening Stand - Stats

  5. Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  2. Why The 'VB G RAM G' Bill Is Being Seen As The Death Of MGNREGA?

  3. 100 Years Of India's Trade Union Movement: History, Politics And The Future

  4. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  5. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  3. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  4. Botswana, Other African Nations Probes Alleged Youth Recruitment To Fight In Ukraine

  5. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm