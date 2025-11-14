SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads Early In Tarn Taran Bypoll

SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa leads the Tarn Taran bypoll in early rounds.
AAP’s Harmeet Singh Sandhu follows as counting moves through 16 rounds.
Congress, Independent and BJP candidates trail with lower early tallies.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa opened an early lead in the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll on Friday as counting began at 8 a.m., according to PTI. Initial figures showed her ahead of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Harmeet Singh Sandhu.
Randhawa secured 5,843 votes in the early trends, while Sandhu followed with 4,363. By the end of the second round, she maintained an advantage of 1,480 votes, PTI reported.
Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj was placed third with 2,955 votes, followed by Independent candidate Mandeep Singh, who had 1,889. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s nominee stood fifth with 435 votes.
The bypoll, held on Tuesday and recording a turnout of 60.95 per cent, was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. Counting is being conducted in 16 rounds at the International College of Nursing in Piddi under tight security arrangements, officials said. Fifteen candidates are contesting the seat.
(With inputs from PTI)