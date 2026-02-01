I Have Quit Congress, Says Navjot Kaur, Slams Party's Punjab Unit Chief Warring

"I am probably one of the very few who has not met any BJP or AAP or any other party leader for political reasons and neither has anyone in any party approached me. I am just wanting to serve the people of PUNJAB which I can do by forming an NGO and just work for evolution of my soul by understanding GURU GRANTH SAHIB JI preachings and be in the company of living evolved saints so that I can learn a little about selfless service and Soul evolution," she said.