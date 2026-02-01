I Have Quit Congress, Says Navjot Kaur, Slams Party's Punjab Unit Chief Warring

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu announced her resignation from the party on Saturday, launching a scathing attack on Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and accusing him of damaging the organisation

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu with husband Navjot Singh Sidhu
Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu with husband Navjot Singh Sidhu
  • Kaur accused Warring of corruption, colluding with AAP, and weakening the Congress for personal gain.

  • She alleged selective action against her while other senior leaders were rewarded despite opposing Navjot Singh Sidhu.

  • Suspended last month over her “Rs 500 crore CM chair” remark, Kaur said she now plans to serve Punjab outside party politics.

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday said she has quit the party, while hitting out at its Punjab unit chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, for allegedly "damaging" the organisation and calling him "the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever".

Kaur was suspended by the Congress from its primary membership last month, after she sparked a political row with her "Rs 500 crore for the chief minister's chair" remark.

Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress chief and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The former MLA accused Warring of selling the party for petty gains through an understanding with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

"RAJA WARRING, The most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever. You saved yourself from jail by co partnering with CM to destroy Congress. You have sold the party for petty gains with a understanding with AAP.

"You had a suspension letter ready for me but what about nearly 12 senior Congress leaders who were busy in working with (Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh) MAJITHIA to harm NAVJOT. And you rewarded all of them with big posts for defeating NAVJOT," Kaur alleged in a post on X.

Targeting Warring, she said: "I have enough proofs to destroy you but I am not interested because I myself have quit Congress where no promising leader is heard." Kaur also accused Warring of planting people on her seat with an intention to ensure her poll defeat.

"Where is your action against senior leaders like (Bharat Bhushan) ASHU, (Charanjit Singh) CHANNI, (Rajinder Kaur) BHATTAL ji, Dr (Dharamvira) Gandhi ji and many more who have openly challenged you and your party? "You have just become a laughing stock and people are enjoying your reels. Stop disrespecting Congress leaders who love Navjot. You are more busy in destroying the party rather than making it win. Shame on you for not being sincere with your own party which is your mother party. You have done enough damage," she said.

Kaur caused a political furore last month with her claim that "one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the chief minister".

Talking to reporters on December 6, Kaur had said her husband would return to active politics if the Congress declares him as the party's chief ministerial face in Punjab.

She had further said that they do not have money to give to any party but can transform Punjab into a "golden state".

"We always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat.... But do not have Rs 500 crore which we can give to sit in the chief minister's chair," she had told reporters.

Asked if anyone had demanded money from them, Kaur had replied in the negative but said "one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the chief minister".

After she was suspended by the party, Kaur had said she and her husband would always be with the Congress.

In another post on X on Saturday, the former MLA said no party has approached her so far.

"I am probably one of the very few who has not met any BJP or AAP or any other party leader for political reasons and neither has anyone in any party approached me. I am just wanting to serve the people of PUNJAB which I can do by forming an NGO and just work for evolution of my soul by understanding GURU GRANTH SAHIB JI preachings and be in the company of living evolved saints so that I can learn a little about selfless service and Soul evolution," she said.

Kaur also slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the issue of corruption.

"CM, PUNJAB JI, When (Narendra) MODI JI was CM GUJARAT and Congress was in the Centre he won thrice with clear majority because he held himself accountable to every citizen of Gujarat and submitted utilisation certificates for all departments because only then you can take as much money as you want from Centre.

"You can't use money for education, health, agriculture etc. for giving freebies to people for your own benefit by using money of PUNJAB people," she said.

"Corruption is rampant in each department and maximum in your rule because for your personal interests you are working alone with a small team with bought media channels who are busy glorifying you," Kaur alleged.

Kaur was elected as an MLA from Amritsar East in 2012 on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She had remained the chief parliamentary secretary. However, she joined the Congress subsequently.

