Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

Chief Minister says no pensions discontinued, slams opposition for spreading misinformation during Budget session

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Haryana old age pension, Nayab Singh Saini, pension cancellation claims
Haryana CM Saini Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini denies any old-age pension has been discontinued.

  • Government strengthened pension delivery with direct bank transfer and SMS alerts.

  • Saini accuses Congress of spreading politically motivated rumours about senior citizens.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday rejected opposition Congress allegations that the state government had discontinued old-age pensions for several beneficiaries, calling the claims misleading and politically motivated.

According to PTI, Saini told the Haryana assembly during the ongoing Budget session that no pension had been discontinued for any beneficiary. Instead, he said the government had strengthened social security measures for senior citizens, whom he described as the moral backbone of society.

The chief minister emphasised that safeguarding the dignity, financial security, and social well-being of the elderly remained a central priority for the state government.

He firmly dismissed the Congress's accusations as “politically motivated misinformation” and accused the opposition of deliberately spreading rumours to create confusion among senior citizens. PTI reported that Saini termed such actions irresponsible and deeply unfortunate, especially when they targeted a vulnerable section of society.

Saini highlighted the BJP government's efforts to streamline pension delivery through a transparent, technology-driven system. Beneficiaries now receive real-time SMS alerts once pensions are credited directly into their bank accounts, allowing hassle-free withdrawals without repeated visits to government offices.

Related Content
Related Content

He clarified that payments were only temporarily paused in cases involving discrepancies or complaints, as part of standard verification procedures. Once checks were completed, payments were released promptly, he added.

The chief minister contrasted this with the previous Congress regime, during which senior citizens often faced long delays—sometimes waiting months—for their pensions. Many had to make repeated trips to government offices, often in harsh weather, with minimal administrative support.

Saini also referred to the central government's commitment to senior citizens, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance of expanded healthcare protection for those above 70 years of age. Under this provision, eligible elderly individuals receive medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh to prevent families from facing financial burdens due to serious illnesses.

Reported PTI, the chief minister reiterated that the current system in Haryana was transparent, accountable, and respectful, ensuring elderly citizens received their entitlements with dignity and without unnecessary hardship.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Harry Brook’s Century Sends England Into Semi-Final; Rinku Singh Returns Home

  2. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Lankans Tigers Eye Redemption Against Tactical Kiwis In Do-Or-Die Game

  3. Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook's Royal 50-Ball Century Takes ENG Into Semi-Finals

  4. Rinku Singh Returns Home Mid-World Cup Due To Family Emergency, Sanju Samson May Feature Against Zimbabwe

  5. Fans React As Star Sports Releases 'Clean' Promo Ahead IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Match Following South Africa Backlash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  3. Mamata Alleges Centre Ignoring ‘Bangla’ Rename Plea

  4. Opposition MPs Vote Against Standing Committee Statement Condemning  Youth Congress Protest At AI Summit

  5. Delhi Police Launches Mobile Surveillance Unit With Facial Recognition System

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. Ukraine War Exhibition Opens At Berlin Nazi Bunker

  5. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony