Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday rejected opposition Congress allegations that the state government had discontinued old-age pensions for several beneficiaries, calling the claims misleading and politically motivated.
According to PTI, Saini told the Haryana assembly during the ongoing Budget session that no pension had been discontinued for any beneficiary. Instead, he said the government had strengthened social security measures for senior citizens, whom he described as the moral backbone of society.
The chief minister emphasised that safeguarding the dignity, financial security, and social well-being of the elderly remained a central priority for the state government.
He firmly dismissed the Congress's accusations as “politically motivated misinformation” and accused the opposition of deliberately spreading rumours to create confusion among senior citizens. PTI reported that Saini termed such actions irresponsible and deeply unfortunate, especially when they targeted a vulnerable section of society.
Saini highlighted the BJP government's efforts to streamline pension delivery through a transparent, technology-driven system. Beneficiaries now receive real-time SMS alerts once pensions are credited directly into their bank accounts, allowing hassle-free withdrawals without repeated visits to government offices.
He clarified that payments were only temporarily paused in cases involving discrepancies or complaints, as part of standard verification procedures. Once checks were completed, payments were released promptly, he added.
The chief minister contrasted this with the previous Congress regime, during which senior citizens often faced long delays—sometimes waiting months—for their pensions. Many had to make repeated trips to government offices, often in harsh weather, with minimal administrative support.
Saini also referred to the central government's commitment to senior citizens, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance of expanded healthcare protection for those above 70 years of age. Under this provision, eligible elderly individuals receive medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh to prevent families from facing financial burdens due to serious illnesses.
Reported PTI, the chief minister reiterated that the current system in Haryana was transparent, accountable, and respectful, ensuring elderly citizens received their entitlements with dignity and without unnecessary hardship.
(With inputs from PTI)