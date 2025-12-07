AAP, BJP Slam Congress Over Navjot Kaur Sidhu's '₹500 Crore Suitcase' Post

Navjot Kaur, a Congress leader and former MLA, met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to discuss law and order issues before addressing reporters. She stated that her husband would return to active politics only if the Congress high command declares him the chief ministerial candidate, emphasizing their commitment to "Punjabiyat" but lack of funds for such "offers." "We always speak for Punjab... but do not have ₹500 crore which we can give to sit in the chief minister's chair," she said, adding that while no one directly demanded money, "the one who gives a suitcase of ₹500 crore becomes the CM."