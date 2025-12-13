Navjot Kaur Asks CM Mann To Provide Her Security

She also questioned the chief minister's "silence" over the issues she raised with the Governor of Punjab.

  • Navjot Kaur Sidhu has sought security cover from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

  • Following the "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark, the Punjab Congress suspended her from its primary membership.

  • Kaur had alleged a "land scandal" being run by the Bhagwant Mann government.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who has been suspended from the Congress following her "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark that sparked a political row, has sought security cover from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

She also questioned the chief minister's "silence" over the issues she raised with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and accused him of "facilitating liquor and mining mafia".

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Navjot Kaur Suspended By Congress

BY Outlook News Desk

Navjot Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Following the "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark, the Punjab Congress suspended her from its primary membership.

In a post on X on Friday, she said, "CM Bhagwant Mann ji, I think I need some security now, or else you will be responsible. And kindly answer why there is no response from your side on my issues raised before the Honourable Governor of Punjab? Why are you facilitating the liquor and mining mafia?"

Along with it, she also posted a copy of the memorandum mentioning issues which she raised with the Punjab Governor in her recent meeting. In it, Kaur had alleged a "land scandal" being run by the Bhagwant Mann government.

She had claimed that some "bigwigs" had grabbed land holdings in the "protected forest land around the Shivalik hills and the CM was trying to regularise it." In a meeting with the governor, Kaur had also alleged that law and order was "deteriorating" in the state.

She had also lashed out at former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who, in an interview with PTI Videos, said Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu were both "unstable".

